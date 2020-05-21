Log in
ICT Group N.V.    ICT   NL0000359537

ICT GROUP N.V.

(ICT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/21 04:50:45 am
7.36 EUR   -1.87%
04:14aICT N : convenes Annual General Meeting
PU
04/22ICT N : Revenue growth of 6%; COVID-19 impact limited in Q1
PU
04/22ICT GROUP N.V. : 1st quarter results
CO
ICT N : convenes Annual General Meeting

05/21/2020 | 04:14am EDT

AGM only electronically accessible for shareholders

ICT Group N.V. ('ICT') today published the convocation and related documents for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that will be held on Wednesday 24 June 2020.

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, ICT is doing everything possible to keep its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders safe. This includes avoiding unnecessary travel and large gatherings. The Supervisory Board has therefore decided, following the Temporary Act COVID-19 Justice and Safety (the 'Emergency-Act'), that the AGM will only be electronically accessible for shareholders via a live video-webcast. Shareholders can vote through an electronic proxy and have the opportunity to submit questions to ICT prior to the AGM at ava2020@ict.eu.

On the Company's website you will find further information with regard to registration and instructions about how to submit votes or questions prior to the AGM. In addition all documents, including the agenda, an explanation of the agenda items as well as the accompanying documents and the 2019 Annual Report are available on the website.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation in relation to COVID-19 measures and will inform shareholders through the Company's website if any changes regarding the AGM occur.

Disclaimer

ICT Group NV published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 08:13:14 UTC
