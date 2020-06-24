Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ICT Group N.V.    ICT   NL0000359537

ICT GROUP N.V.

(ICT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/24 04:36:45 am
7.86 EUR   +1.29%
04:48aICT N : provides business update
PU
05/21ICT N : convenes Annual General Meeting
PU
04/22ICT N : Revenue growth of 6%; COVID-19 impact limited in Q1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICT N : provides business update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 04:48am EDT

ICT Group N.V. ('ICT') will update its shareholders on business developments in its AGM, which will be held via audio webcast today.

As indicated in its Q1 results press release, the impact of COVID-19 was still rather limited in the first quarter of 2020, since the lockdown measures took effect in the 2nd half of March. The impact is therefore more significant in the second quarter. The diversification in revenue portfolio and mix in industry sectors is supporting ICT's business resilience. The activities in Bulgaria and in sectors including public infrastructure and high-tech are hardly impacted by COVID-19, while the time hire services in the industrial automation industry sector are in particularly impacted. As a result, ICT Group's productivity levels faced a decline of approximately 5% in Q2 to date compared to Q1 2020.

ICT is taking multiple measures to cut and control costs and to preserve cash, including the decision to propose to retain all 2019 earnings to today's AGM. ICT did not apply for governmental support (NOW - 1) in the Netherlands.

Management is confident that ICT is well positioned to return to its pre-COVID-19 performance levels as soon as current challenging economic circumstances improve. Long term market perspectives remain attractive as we continue to believe in the ongoing digital transformation in all the markets we operate in.

Disclaimer

ICT Group NV published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 08:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ICT GROUP N.V.
04:48aICT N : provides business update
PU
05/21ICT N : convenes Annual General Meeting
PU
04/22ICT N : Revenue growth of 6%; COVID-19 impact limited in Q1
PU
04/22ICT GROUP N.V. : 1st quarter results
CO
02/28PRESS RELEASE : Full year results 2019 ict group
PU
02/28ICT GROUP : Annual results
CO
02/20WATER UPDATE : Cyber Security, deliverables, IT & OT and more...
PU
01/27ICT : You can't get anything moving unless you do something
PU
01/15ICT : nominates Koen Beeckmans for appointment to the supervisory board
PU
2019ICT GROUP : Annual Report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 155 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2019 2,62 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
Net Debt 2019 27,3 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 42,2x
Yield 2019 2,63%
Capitalization 74,2 M 84,1 M 84,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,78x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 413
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart ICT GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ICT Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICT GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jos H. Blejie Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Theo J. van der Raadt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Willem Wienbelt Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Luthra Member-Supervisory Board
Wouter van de Bunt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICT GROUP N.V.-31.93%84
ACCENTURE-1.51%132 119
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.68%106 023
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-5.85%101 069
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.74%64 690
VMWARE, INC.-1.69%62 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group