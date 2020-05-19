Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) on Behalf of Investors

Log in
05/19/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of ICU Medical, Inc. (“ICU” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICUI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your ICU investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at https://www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On May 8, 2020, ICU announced that it was “voluntarily recalling one single lot of Lactated Ringer’s Injection, USP, . . . due to the presence of particulate matter identified as iron oxide.”

On this news, ICU’s stock price fell $19.26 per share, or nearly 9%, to close at $198.10 per share on May 8, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding ICU should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 211 M
EBIT 2020 133 M
Net income 2020 108 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 44,2x
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,25x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,13x
Capitalization 3 935 M
Chart ICU MEDICAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
ICU Medical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICU MEDICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 210,25 $
Last Close Price 188,89 $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Jain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Voigtlander Chief Operating Officer
Brian Bonnell Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Krishna Uppugonduri VP-Quality, Medical & Regulatory Affairs
David C. Greenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICU MEDICAL, INC.-0.22%3 889
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.83%132 542
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.3.83%44 177
DEXCOM, INC.89.47%38 271
HOYA CORPORATION-0.04%33 755
TERUMO CORPORATION2.86%26 199
