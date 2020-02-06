Log in
ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

02/06/2020 | 07:31am EST

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced the time of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be conducting a conference call concerning those results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, February 27th, 2020. The call can be accessed at (800) 936-9761, conference ID 9482926. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI) develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical, Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com.

CONTACT:

ICU Medical, Inc.
Scott Lamb, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
