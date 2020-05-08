Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ICU Medical, Inc.    ICUI

ICU MEDICAL, INC.

(ICUI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICU Medical : Issues a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Lactated Ringer's Injection, USP Due to the Presence of Particulate Matter May 8, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 12:29pm EDT

ICU Medical Issues a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Lactated Ringer's Injection, USP Due to the Presence of Particulate Matter

May 8, 2020

Contact: Consumers

ICU Medical, Inc.

1-844-654-7780

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - May 08, 2020 LAKE FOREST, Illinois - ICU Medical, Inc.) is voluntarily recalling one single lot of Lactated Ringer's Injection, USP. The products are being recalled to the hospital/user level due to the presence of particulate matter identified as iron oxide. ICU Medical became aware of this issue through a single customer complaint.

Administration of a drug product that contains metal particulate matter could result in adverse events ranging from inflammation at the site of injection to more serious events that could include the formation of a blood clot obstructing the flow of blood which could lead to end-organ damage or death. To date, ICU Medical, Inc. has not received reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Lactated Ringer's Injection, USP is indicated for parenteral replacement of extracellular losses of fluid and electrolytes, with or without minimal carbohydrate calories, as required by the clinical condition of the patient. Product was distributed nationwide both by ICU Medical direct to customers and through medical distributors. The product is for human and veterinary use.

The affected product lot, manufactured in the U.S. for ICU Medical by Hospira, a Pfizer company in July

2019 is listed below:

NDC Number

Product

Lot Number

Expiration

Configuration

Manufacture

Distribution

Description

Date

Date

Dates

Lactated

1000 mL

September

Ringer's

0409-7953-09

07-514-FW

01-Jul-2021

Flexible

July 2019

2019 -

Injection,

Container

October 2019

USP

ICU Medical is notifying its distributors and customers of this recall by letter and is arranging for the return of all recalled products. Hospitals/distributors that have product that is being recalled should stop use/further distribution and return to place of purchase.

Customers with questions regarding this recall can call ICU Medical at 1-844-654-7780 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these drug products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or

submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

The Center for Veterinary Medicine recommends calling the drug company to report the adverse drug experience or product defect. The drug company responsible for the approved product(s) is required to submit reports of adverse drug experiences and product defects to FDA.

If you prefer to report directly to the FDA, you can submit FORM FDA 1932a, "Veterinary Adverse Experience, Lack of Effectiveness or Product Defect Report". You can use this form to report adverse drug experiences for any animal drug (approved or not approvedby FDA) or animal device. Unapproved animal drugs include compounded drug products.

Download the fillable 1932a electronic formand email the completed form to

CVM1932a@fda.hhs.gov

If you have a question about ADE reporting or need a hard copy of the form, contact CVM by email at AskCVM@fda.hhs.gov, by phone at 1-888-FDA-VETS(1-888-332-8387)

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

# # # # #

About ICU Medical,

Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI) is one of the world's leading pure-play infusion therapy companies with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, the company manufactures automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. On February 3, 2017, ICU Medical completed the acquisition of the Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer. More information about ICU Medical, Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com.

Contact:

Consumers

ICU Medical, Inc.

1-844-654-7780

Media Contact:

Tom McCall

ICU Medical, Inc. 949-366-4368

tmccall@icumed.com

Disclaimer

ICU Medical Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 16:28:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ICU MEDICAL, INC.
12:29pICU MEDICAL : Issues a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Lactated Ringer's Injectio..
PU
12:18pICU MEDICAL : Issues a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Lactated Ringer's Injectio..
PR
05:14aICU MEDICAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07ICU MEDICAL : Q1 2020 ICU Medical Earnings Call Presentation
PU
05/07ICU MEDICAL INC/DE : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07ICU Medical, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Results and Updates Fiscal Yea..
GL
04/20ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Ca..
GL
03/02ICU MEDICAL IN : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/28ICU MEDICAL INC/DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/28ICU MEDICAL : to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investor..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 226 M
EBIT 2020 161 M
Net income 2020 128 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 40,6x
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,69x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,59x
Capitalization 4 527 M
Chart ICU MEDICAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
ICU Medical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICU MEDICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 212,00  $
Last Close Price 217,36  $
Spread / Highest target 5,82%
Spread / Average Target -2,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Jain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Voigtlander Chief Operating Officer
Brian Bonnell Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Krishna Uppugonduri VP-Quality, Medical & Regulatory Affairs
David C. Greenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICU MEDICAL, INC.16.05%4 523
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.79%132 596
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.5.76%45 001
DEXCOM, INC.84.86%37 341
HOYA CORPORATION-1.37%34 278
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-20.23%24 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group