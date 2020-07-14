Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ICU Medical, Inc.    ICUI

ICU MEDICAL, INC.

(ICUI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICU Medical : July 2020 Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 10:11am EDT

CJS Securities

Investor Conference

July 14, 2020

Disclosures

  • Any statement concerning Management's expectation with respect to future results is a forward looking statement based upon the best information currently available to Management and assumptions Management believes are reasonable, but Management does not intend the statement to be a representation as to future results.
  • Future results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include those in the most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Actual results in the future may differ materially from Management's current expectations.
  • These forward-looking statements, including statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, are made based upon our current expectations and we undertake no duty to update information provided in this presentation.
  • This presentation contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes that the non-GAAP data provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance and facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results of operations between current and prior periods.
  • Our non-GAAP financial measures include revenue presented on a constant currency basis, which uses the average exchange rate for revenues from the prior year applied to the current year results.

Today's Agenda

ICU Medical

Our Businesses

Value Drivers

Introduction

ICU Medical: a Global Leader with Focus and Scale

We are a $1.2 billion global company with the #1 or #2 share position in each market segment we serve in the US and the only company focused exclusively on providing IV therapy products and services across the continuum of care

IV Consumables - 40%

Products Include: Gravity sets, needlefree connectors, closed system transfer devices (CSTD), peripheral IV catheters, & disinfectant IV caps

IV Solutions - 28%

Products Include: Sterile solutions, irrigation solutions, and certain nutritionals

IV Systems - 28%

Products Include: Large volume, ambulatory, and PCA pumps, dedicated sets, safety software with EHR interoperability, and field service

Critical Care - 4%

Products Include: Hemodynamic monitoring systems for patient fluid assessment, advanced sensor catheters, pressure transducers

Note: Business unit mix reflects the Non-GAAP revenue contribution for the year ended December 31, 2019

Broad Product Offering Delivers Compelling Value

ICU Medical provides leadership positions in the largest infusion categories, offering customers an end-to-end solution.

Product

IV Solutions

IV Sets and Needlefree Connectors

IV Oncology

Infusion

IV-EHR

Category

CSTDs

Pumps

Interoperability

US Market

Position

#2

#1

#1

#2 (Tie)

#2

Type of Market

Mature

Mature / Still-Developing Segments

New Category

Mature

New Category

Creation

Creation

US Market Size

$1.5B

$1B

>$400M

$1.2B

>$400M

Differentiation

Commodity

More Differentiated

Most Differentiated

Notes:

1.) US Market Size based on the Company's estimates

Overview - Key Financial Data

Strong Disposables Profile

Financial Overview

Share Price (7/10/20)

$183.35

Diluted Shares Outstanding (3/31/20)

21.5 M

Diluted Equity Value

$3,942 M

Net Cash & Investments

$290 M

Enterprise Value

$3,652 M

US Revenues (~71%)

$ 848 M

Revenues OUS (~29%)

$ 341 M

Notes:

1.) Net cash and investments reflects 3/31/20 balance and is net of $150 million outstanding on the Company's revolving credit facility

2.) US and OUS revenue figures and capital / disposables mix reflect Non-GAAP actual results for the year ended 12/31/19

Overview - Recent History

2017- Mid 2018

Mid 2018 - 2019

2014 - 2016

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Adj. EBITDA ($USD Millions)

Adj. EPS ($USD Millions)

2014 - 2016

  • Focused on commercial execution
  • Diversified customer base
  • Warm-upM&A

2017 - Mid 2018

  • Stepped into our customer (Hospira) to solve concentration risk
  • Benefited from significant industry shortages in IV solutions
  • Rebased cost position, executed OUS integration in ~20 countries
  • Continued to feel historical losses in pumps

Mid 2018 - 2019

  • IV Solutions shortage environment flipped to surplus
  • Undertook massive US integration/cutover
  • Began to stabilize our business
  • Continued to feel the runoff of legacy Hospira tail

Overview - Industry and Company Landscape

Industry:

  • Consolidated industry structure
  • Hard to reproduce manufacturing assets
  • Recurring revenues with sticky market share absent unique events
  • Regulatory tailwinds in oncology
  • International conversion to pumps albeit more fragmented
  • Emerging software opportunity

ICU Medical:

  • A focused pure play infusion asset with a full solution from pharmacy to nursing
  • #1 Consumables global market share
  • High quality products that were commercially mismanaged
  • History and commitment to innovation
  • Net cash position of ~$13/share
  • Significant capital expenditures made into manufacturing
  • Incentives aligned with shareholder interests

IV Consumables

Enhancing patient safety by helping reduce CRBSIs and catheter occlusions with clinically-proven connectors

MicroClave®

Clave Neutron®

NanoClave®

Neutral Displacement

Needlefree Catheter

Specialty Care Products and

Connector

Patency Device

Configurations

A consistent clinical protocol is used across the entire Clave portfolio to reduce

the risk of clinical error, enhance patient safety, and cut training time

Clinicians Around the World Choose

Clave Technology

More than Any Other Brand

Split Septum

Straight Fluid Path

Minimal Volume

Clear Housing

IV Systems

Enabling cost-effective increases in the safety, accuracy, and efficiency of IV medication delivery

Devices

Plum 360

2018 Best in KLAS award winner as best performing IV pump

LifeCare PCA

Only PCA pump on the

market to provide complete IV-EHR interoperability

Software

Versatile Drug

Complete IV-EHR

Library

Interoperability

Tailored Reporting

Industry Leading

& Analytics

Cybersecurity

Professional Services

  • Complete training, in-service, and on-going support programs to maximize clinical investment
  • Executive data analytics to help reduce medication errors and maximize revenue capture by turning your infusion pump data into actionable insights

Interoperability

Providing complete IV-EHR interoperability with more vendors than anyone else

IV Systems - External Validation of the Plum 360 Infusion System

Theme

Independent Body

Status

• Co-developed new Cybersecurity

Safety &

Standard with UL

• Plum 360 and MedNet - First

Security

and only IV system to meet

new standard

Clinical

Leaders

Hospitals

(Customers)

  • Several new 2019 IV smart pump guidelines are unique to underlying Plum 360 technology
  • Plum 360 recognized by customers as the top IV smart pump for three consecutive years
    - 2018, 2019 and 2020

Technical

ECRI Institute

  • Received a 5-star rating - highest ever for an IV pump and ahead of all competitive pumps

Value Driver - Oncology

ICU Medical provides clinically preferred oncology products into markets with evolving regulatory guidelines

  • Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) ensure outside contaminants do not compromise drug sterility and hazardous vapors do not escape which can harm clinicians and patients.

ICU Medical's ChemoLock™ is the most clinically preferred CSTD

  • Easiest to use CSTD on the market with a simple Click-to-Lock design
  • Membrane-to-membraneconnection ensures nothing gets in and nothing gets out
  • Regulations such as USP <800> have increased awareness of the dangers of hazardous drugs which has driven CSTD adoption.
  • USP <800> is expected to act as a global standard for hazardous drug delivery in the future.

ICU Medical Global Oncology Growth

2007-2019

Revenue

23%

16%

68%

(CAGR)

2007

2014

2015

2019

ICU released

USP announces

ICU

released

USP <800>

ChemoClave™

Chapter 800

ChemoLock™

enforceable

Value Driver - Oncology

Only ICU Medical can provide a complete, next generation medication delivery solution for Pharmacy and Nursing

  • From Preparation to Administration, ICU Medical allows facilities to seamlessly integrate with Hospital EHRs which will optimize the process of Oncology medication delivery

The ICU Medical Value Proposition in Oncology

Enhance Safety

Improve Efficiency

Maximize Profitability

Pharmacy

Market leading CSTD position leveraged to add value with "smart" pumps in Pharmacy and Nursing

Nursing

Future Innovation

ChemoClave

Future

Innovation

Diana Compounding Workflow

ChemoLock

Integration with Infusion Pump

System

Preferred in Pharmacy

Preferred in Nursing

Value Driver - Specialty Consumables

November 4, 2019

ICU Medical, Inc. to Acquire Pursuit Vascular, Inc.

Upfront purchase price is $75 million with a potential

earn-out payment in 2021

The addition of Pursuit Vascular's ClearGuard HD

is a natural extension of ICU Medical's needlefree

IV connector and other infection control technologies, which together will provide best of breed solutions.

ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Caps

  • The first and only device that kills infection-causing bacteria inside a hemodialysis catheter to help prevent catheter contamination
  • Reduces central-line associated bloodstream infections by approximately 70% when compared to current products1,2
  1. Cluster-RandomizedTrial of Devices to Prevent Catheter-RelatedBloodstream Infection, Steven M. Brunelli, David B. Van Wyck, Levi Njord, Robert J. Ziebol, Laurie E. Lynch and Douglas P. Killion, JASN April 2018, 29 (4) 1336-1343; DOI: https://doi.org/10.1681/ASN.2017080870
  2. Dialysis Catheter-RelatedBloodstream Infections: A Cluster-RandomizedTrial of the ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Cap, Jeffrey L. Hymes, MD, Ann Mooney, MSN, RN, CNN, Carly Van Zandt, MS, Laurie Lynch, PhD, Robert Ziebol, BS, and Douglas Killion, MBA, Am J Kidney Dis. 2017;69(2):220-227

Value Driver - LVP Stabilization / Growth*

U.S. LVP market share has stabilized after 10+ years of consistent declines

ICU Share in U.S. LVP market %

Drivers of Decline

Drivers of Stabilization

>

Remediation

>

Strategic clarity

>

Product removals

>

Clinical value proposition

>

Commercial effectiveness

>

Commercial effectiveness

35%

ICU Medical

Acquisition

of Hospira

16%

16%

15%

2010

2011 - 2016

2017

2018

Positioning for Growth

  • Over 1% competitive market share signed in 2019
  • Further growth drivers of geographic expansion & informatics offerings

* Excludes ambulatory and PCA

Value Driver - IV Solutions Stability

Revenue vs Production

Positive Variance

Negative Variance

$481

$430

Stable

$330

$332

Production

Level

2017

2018

2019

$USD MILLIONS

2019 Intervention

Overestimated demand - did not assume return to below pre-shortage levels

  • Adjusted production
  • Destroyed inventory
  • Addressed negative cost absorption
  • Absorbed Pfizer commitments

Today we hold:

  • Highest quality customer book
  • More committed units under contract but at lower ASP
  • Lowest percentage ever of non-contracted business

Notes:

1.) IV Solutions revenue figures are presented on a Non-GAAP basis

Value Driver - Standardizing IV Therapy Across the Continuum of Care

Pharmacy

High Acuity: ED/OR/ICU

Low Acuity: General Floor

Pre-Acute Care

Post-Acute Care

> Physician Office/Clinic

> Inpatient Rehabilitation

> Urgent Care Center

> Outpatient Rehabilitation

> Ambulatory Procedure Center

> Extended Care Facility

Acute Care

> Outpatient Cancer Center

> Skilled Nursing Facility

> EMS/Ambulance Service

> Home Health and Hospice

IV standardization with ICU Medical helps enhance patient and caregiver

safety and increase training efficiencies across the continuum with minimal

disruption to current clinical practices and workflow

Summary - Value Drivers

Industry:

  • Consolidated industry structure
  • Hard to reproduce manufacturing assets
  • Recurring revenues with sticky market share absent unique events
  • Regulatory tailwinds in oncology
  • International conversion to pumps albeit more fragmented
  • Emerging software opportunity

ICU Medical:

  • A focused pure play infusion asset with a full solution from pharmacy to nursing
  • #1 consumables global market share
  • High quality products that were commercially mismanaged
  • History and commitment to innovation
  • No debt, ~$13/share in net cash
  • Significant capital expenditures made into manufacturing
  • Incentives aligned with shareholder interests

Management's view of value creation

  • Grow our differentiated businesses of IV consumables and LVP
  • Find stability in IV solutions
  • Optimize our supply chain cost base for revised view on IV solutions
  • Get back to strong FCF generation as integration fades
  • Deploy capital successfully

Q1 2020 Update

2019 - 2020 Adjusted RevenuePerformance Drivers:

> 3% fxn revenue growth yoy with sequential growth in all 4 business units

> COVID benefit mostly in Solutions ($5-6M) and OUS Infusion Systems (both devices and sets)

> Oncology - record quarter OUS; slower in US

> Operations - services levels were high; 4 manufacturing facilities running well; no supply chain interruptions

> $63M EBITDA after absorbing $8M f/x impact > Cont'd progress on working capital metrics

> $150M revolver draw in March to enhance liquidity bringing total cash to $440M

2020 Outlook - As Provided During Q1 Earnings Call

2020 Outlook:

  • Continued demand in Q2 for pump devices
  • Q3/Q4 Infusion System implementations unknown
  • Biggest variable is patient census / hospital admissions over remainder of the year
  • Incremental COVID expenses (supplemental wages, freight, etc.) to be offset by spend controls (T&E, headcount, etc.)
  • Guidance updated to account for impact of f/x and interest income/expense
  • As mentioned during the Q1 earnings call, the Company will provide an update to 2020 full year guidance as part of the Q2 earnings call.

Adjusted

Adjusted

EBTIDA

EPS

Original 2020 Guidance

$240M - $260M

$6.50 - $7.20

Impact of FX

($10M)

($0.40)

Interest Income/Expense

-

($0.15)

Updated 2020 Guidance

$230M - $250M

$5.95 - $6.65

CJS Securities

Investor Conference

July 14, 2020

Disclaimer

ICU Medical Inc. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 14:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ICU MEDICAL, INC.
10:11aICU MEDICAL : July 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
07/01SEDANA MEDICAL PUBL : receives market approval in Saudi Arabia and signs distrib..
AQ
06/02ICUI INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation..
PR
05/28INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
05/27INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05/27Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against ICU Medic..
BU
05/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of ICU Medical, Inc. (..
BU
05/19GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
05/19THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of ICU Medi..
BU
05/19Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of ICU Medical, Inc. (..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 203 M - -
Net income 2020 103 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 772 M 3 772 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart ICU MEDICAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
ICU Medical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICU MEDICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 211,75 $
Last Close Price 181,06 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Jain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Voigtlander Chief Operating Officer
Brian Bonnell Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Krishna Uppugonduri VP-Quality, Medical & Regulatory Affairs
David C. Greenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICU MEDICAL, INC.-3.24%3 772
MEDTRONIC PLC-18.23%124 432
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.19%42 467
HOYA CORPORATION3.92%37 943
DEXCOM, INC.84.80%37 329
TERUMO CORPORATION1.06%27 604
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group