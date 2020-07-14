ICU Medical : July 2020 Investor Presentation

Any statement concerning Management's expectation with respect to future results is a forward looking statement based upon the best information currently available to Management and assumptions Management believes are reasonable, but Management does not intend the statement to be a representation as to future results.
Future results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include those in the most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Actual results in the future may differ materially from Management's current expectations.
These forward-looking statements, including statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, are made based upon our current expectations and we undertake no duty to update information provided in this presentation.
This presentation contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes that the non-GAAP data provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance and facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results of operations between current and prior periods.
Our non-GAAP financial measures include revenue presented on a constant currency basis, which uses the average exchange rate for revenues from the prior year applied to the current year results.
Today's Agenda
ICU Medical
Our Businesses
Value Drivers
Introduction
ICU Medical: a Global Leader with Focus and Scale
We are a $1.2 billion global company with the #1 or #2 share position in each market segment we serve in the US and the only company focused exclusively on providing IV therapy products and services across the continuum of care
IV Consumables - 40%
Products Include: Gravity sets, needlefree connectors, closed system transfer devices (CSTD), peripheral IV catheters, & disinfectant IV caps
IV Solutions - 28%
Products Include: Sterile solutions, irrigation solutions, and certain nutritionals
IV Systems - 28%
Products Include: Large volume, ambulatory, and PCA pumps, dedicated sets, safety software with EHR interoperability, and field service
Critical Care - 4%
Products Include: Hemodynamic monitoring systems for patient fluid assessment, advanced sensor catheters, pressure transducers
Note: Business unit mix reflects the Non-GAAP revenue contribution for the year ended December 31, 2019
Broad Product Offering Delivers Compelling Value
ICU Medical provides leadership positions in the largest infusion categories, offering customers an end-to-end solution.
Product
IV Solutions
IV Sets and Needlefree Connectors
IV Oncology
Infusion
IV-EHR
Category
CSTDs
Pumps
Interoperability
™
US Market
Position
#2
#1
#1
#2 (Tie)
#2
Type of Market
Mature
Mature / Still-Developing Segments
New Category
Mature
New Category
Creation
Creation
US Market Size
$1.5B
$1B
>$400M
$1.2B
>$400M
Differentiation
Commodity
More Differentiated
Most Differentiated
Notes:
1.) US Market Size based on the Company's estimates
Overview - Key Financial Data
Strong Disposables Profile
Financial Overview
Share Price (7/10/20)
$183.35
Diluted Shares Outstanding (3/31/20)
21.5 M
Diluted Equity Value
$3,942 M
Net Cash & Investments
$290 M
Enterprise Value
$3,652 M
US Revenues (~71%)
$ 848 M
Revenues OUS (~29%)
$ 341 M
Notes:
1.) Net cash and investments reflects 3/31/20 balance and is net of $150 million outstanding on the Company's revolving credit facility
2.) US and OUS revenue figures and capital / disposables mix reflect Non-GAAP actual results for the year ended 12/31/19
Overview - Recent History
2017- Mid 2018
Mid 2018 - 2019
2014 - 2016
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Adj. EBITDA ($USD Millions)
Adj. EPS ($USD Millions)
2014 - 2016
Focused on commercial execution
Diversified customer base
Warm-upM&A
2017 - Mid 2018
Stepped into our customer (Hospira) to solve concentration risk
Benefited from significant industry shortages in IV solutions
Rebased cost position, executed OUS integration in ~20 countries
Continued to feel historical losses in pumps
Mid 2018 - 2019
IV Solutions shortage environment flipped to surplus
Undertook massive US integration/cutover
Began to stabilize our business
Continued to feel the runoff of legacy Hospira tail
Overview - Industry and Company Landscape
Industry:
Consolidated industry structure
Hard to reproduce manufacturing assets
Recurring revenues with sticky market share absent unique events
Regulatory tailwinds in oncology
International conversion to pumps albeit more fragmented
Emerging software opportunity
ICU Medical:
A focused pure play infusion asset with a full solution from pharmacy to nursing
#1 Consumables global market share
High quality products that were commercially mismanaged
History and commitment to innovation
Net cash position of ~$13/share
Significant capital expenditures made into manufacturing
Incentives aligned with shareholder interests
IV Consumables
Enhancing patient safety by helping reduce CRBSIs and catheter occlusions with clinically-proven connectors
MicroClave®
Clave Neutron®
NanoClave®
Neutral Displacement
Needlefree Catheter
Specialty Care Products and
Connector
Patency Device
Configurations
A consistent clinical protocol is used across the entire Clave portfolio to reduce
the risk of clinical error, enhance patient safety, and cut training time
Clinicians Around the World Choose
Clave Technology
More than Any Other Brand
Split Septum
Straight Fluid Path
Minimal Volume
Clear Housing
IV Systems
Enabling cost-effective increases in the safety, accuracy, and efficiency of IV medication delivery
Devices
Plum 360
2018 Best in KLAS award winner as best performing IV pump
LifeCare PCA
Only PCA pump on the
market to provide complete IV-EHR interoperability
Software
Versatile Drug
Complete IV-EHR
Library
Interoperability
Tailored Reporting
Industry Leading
& Analytics
Cybersecurity
Professional Services
Complete training, in-service, and on-going support programs to maximize clinical investment
Executive data analytics to help reduce medication errors and maximize revenue capture by turning your infusion pump data into actionable insights
Interoperability
Providing complete IV-EHR interoperability with more vendors than anyone else
IV Systems - External Validation of the Plum 360 Infusion System
Theme
Independent Body
Status
✓
• Co-developed new Cybersecurity
Safety &
Standard with UL
• Plum 360 and MedNet - First
Security
and only IV system to meet
new standard
✓
Clinical
Leaders
✓
Hospitals
(Customers)
Several new 2019 IV smart pump guidelines are unique to underlying Plum 360 technology
Plum 360 recognized by customers as the top IV smart pump for three consecutive years
- 2018, 2019 and 2020
✓
Technical
ECRI Institute
Received a 5-star rating - highest ever for an IV pump and ahead of all competitive pumps
Value Driver - Oncology
ICU Medical provides clinically preferred oncology products into markets with evolving regulatory guidelines
Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) ensure outside contaminants do not compromise drug sterility and hazardous vapors do not escape which can harm clinicians and patients.
ICU Medical's ChemoLock™ is the most clinically preferred CSTD
Easiest to use CSTD on the market with a simple Click-to-Lock design
Membrane-to-membraneconnection ensures nothing gets in and nothing gets out
Regulations such as USP <800> have increased awareness of the dangers of hazardous drugs which has driven CSTD adoption.
USP <800> is expected to act as a global standard for hazardous drug delivery in the future.
ICU Medical Global Oncology Growth
2007-2019
Revenue
23%
16%
68%
(CAGR)
2007
2014
2015
2019
ICU released
USP announces
ICU
released
USP <800>
ChemoClave™
Chapter 800
ChemoLock™
enforceable
Value Driver - Oncology
Only ICU Medical can provide a complete, next generation medication delivery solution for Pharmacy and Nursing
From Preparation to Administration, ICU Medical allows facilities to seamlessly integrate with Hospital EHRs which will optimize the process of Oncology medication delivery
The ICU Medical Value Proposition in Oncology
Enhance Safety
Improve Efficiency
Maximize Profitability
Pharmacy
Market leading CSTD position leveraged to add value with "smart" pumps in Pharmacy and Nursing
Nursing
Future Innovation
ChemoClave
Future
Innovation
Diana Compounding Workflow
ChemoLock
Integration with Infusion Pump
System
Preferred in Pharmacy
Preferred in Nursing
Value Driver - Specialty Consumables
November 4, 2019
ICU Medical, Inc. to Acquire Pursuit Vascular, Inc.
Upfront purchase price is $75 million with a potential
earn-out payment in 2021
The addition of Pursuit Vascular's ClearGuard HD
is a natural extension of ICU Medical's needlefree
IV connector and other infection control technologies, which together will provide best of breed solutions.
ClearGuard™ HD Antimicrobial Barrier Caps
The first and only device that kills infection-causing bacteria inside a hemodialysis catheter to help prevent catheter contamination
Reduces central-line associated bloodstream infections by approximately 70% when compared to current products1,2
Cluster-RandomizedTrial of Devices to PreventCatheter-RelatedBloodstream Infection, Steven M. Brunelli, David B. Van Wyck, Levi Njord, Robert J. Ziebol, Laurie E. Lynch and Douglas P. Killion, JASN April 2018, 29 (4) 1336-1343; DOI: https://doi.org/10.1681/ASN.2017080870
DialysisCatheter-RelatedBloodstream Infections: ACluster-RandomizedTrial of the ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Cap, Jeffrey L. Hymes, MD, Ann Mooney, MSN, RN, CNN, Carly Van Zandt, MS, Laurie Lynch, PhD, Robert Ziebol, BS, and Douglas Killion, MBA, Am J Kidney Dis. 2017;69(2):220-227
Value Driver - LVP Stabilization / Growth*
U.S. LVP market share has stabilized after 10+ years of consistent declines
ICU Share in U.S. LVP market %
Drivers of Decline
Drivers of Stabilization
>
Remediation
>
Strategic clarity
>
Product removals
>
Clinical value proposition
>
Commercial effectiveness
>
Commercial effectiveness
35%
ICU Medical
Acquisition
of Hospira
16%
16%
15%
2010
2011 - 2016
2017
2018
Positioning for Growth
Over 1% competitive market share signed in 2019
Further growth drivers of geographic expansion & informatics offerings
* Excludes ambulatory and PCA
Value Driver - IV Solutions Stability
Revenue vs Production
Positive Variance
Negative Variance
$481
$430
Stable
$330
$332
Production
Level
2017
2018
2019
$USD MILLIONS
2019 Intervention
Overestimated demand - did not assume return to below pre-shortage levels
Adjusted production
Destroyed inventory
Addressed negative cost absorption
Absorbed Pfizer commitments
Today we hold:
Highest quality customer book
More committed units under contract but at lower ASP
Lowest percentage ever of non-contracted business
Notes:
1.) IV Solutions revenue figures are presented on a Non-GAAP basis
Value Driver - Standardizing IV Therapy Across the Continuum of Care
Pharmacy
High Acuity: ED/OR/ICU
Low Acuity: General Floor
Pre-Acute Care
Post-Acute Care
> Physician Office/Clinic
> Inpatient Rehabilitation
> Urgent Care Center
> Outpatient Rehabilitation
> Ambulatory Procedure Center
> Extended Care Facility
Acute Care
> Outpatient Cancer Center
> Skilled Nursing Facility
> EMS/Ambulance Service
> Home Health and Hospice
IV standardization with ICU Medical helps enhance patient and caregiver
safety and increase training efficiencies across the continuum with minimal
disruption to current clinical practices and workflow
Summary - Value Drivers
Industry:
Consolidated industry structure
Hard to reproduce manufacturing assets
Recurring revenues with sticky market share absent unique events
Regulatory tailwinds in oncology
International conversion to pumps albeit more fragmented
Emerging software opportunity
ICU Medical:
A focused pure play infusion asset with a full solution from pharmacy to nursing
#1 consumables global market share
High quality products that were commercially mismanaged
History and commitment to innovation
No debt, ~$13/share in net cash
Significant capital expenditures made into manufacturing
Incentives aligned with shareholder interests
Management's view of value creation
Grow our differentiated businesses of IV consumables and LVP
Find stability in IV solutions
Optimize our supply chain cost base for revised view on IV solutions
Get back to strong FCF generation as integration fades
Deploy capital successfully
Q1 2020 Update
2019 - 2020 Adjusted RevenuePerformance Drivers:
> 3% fxn revenue growth yoy with sequential growth in all 4 business units
> COVID benefit mostly in Solutions ($5-6M) and OUS Infusion Systems (both devices and sets)
> Oncology - record quarter OUS; slower in US
> Operations - services levels were high; 4 manufacturing facilities running well; no supply chain interruptions
> $63M EBITDA after absorbing $8M f/x impact > Cont'd progress on working capital metrics
> $150M revolver draw in March to enhance liquidity bringing total cash to $440M
2020 Outlook - As Provided During Q1 Earnings Call
2020 Outlook:
Continued demand in Q2 for pump devices
Q3/Q4 Infusion System implementations unknown
Biggest variable is patient census / hospital admissions over remainder of the year
Incremental COVID expenses (supplemental wages, freight, etc.) to be offset by spend controls (T&E, headcount, etc.)
Guidance updated to account for impact of f/x and interest income/expense
As mentioned during the Q1 earnings call, the Company will provide an update to 2020 full year guidance as part of the Q2 earnings call.