Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ICU Medical, Incorporated    ICUI

ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED (ICUI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/20 10:00:02 pm
265.75 USD   -0.41%
10:40aDisruption to medical business takes toll on Smiths Group
RE
09/14SMITHS : Talks are ended
AQ
09/13Smiths and ICU Medical healthcare merger talks collapse
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Disruption to medical business takes toll on Smiths Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 10:40am CEST

(Reuters) - The suspension of some of its medical products in Europe hit annual profit at engineering company Smiths Group, sending its shares down over 9 percent.

The weak results come only a week after it said that talks with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc over a possible 7 billion pound-plus merger of their healthcare businesses had fallen through.

Smiths had warned in July that revenue at its medical unit, previously its largest, would drop by 2 percent as it lost two U.S. contracts and some of its products were temporarily suspended in Europe due to the loss of certifications ahead of new EU regulation.

Revenue at the medical division, which makes products including respiratory devices and catheters, fell as forecast to 885 million pounds ($1.17 billion) for the year ended July 31.

Full-year operating profit rose 3 percent on an underlying basis to 544 million pounds but fell short of a company compiled consensus of analysts' estimates of 548 million pounds.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company were down 6.6 percent at 1,485 pence by 0835 GMT, having lost as much as 9 percent in earlier trading, the biggest drag on the FTSE 100 index of leading stocks.

BOTTLING BUSINESS SOLD

The company, which also makes airport baggage scanners, bomb detectors and industrial products, said it expects Smiths Medical to return to revenue growth in the second half of this financial year as it completes the transition to a new European registration system.

Total group revenue rose 2 percent to 3.21 billion pounds ($4.26 billion) in the year, helped by 5 percent revenue growth in its John Crane business, which supplies components to the oil and gas industries.

John Crane overtook Smiths Medical as the group's biggest revenue contributor this year compared to last year.

It expects to sustain that rate of growth in the current financial year.

The company, which traces its roots back to a jewellery shop in south London in 1851, said on Friday it signed a deal to sell its water bottling business for $40 million to California's Amsino Healthcare.

The company also said Smiths Detection won contracts in U.S. and China to provide screening equipments at airports.

The U.S. contract, which is from Transportation Security Administration, is worth $70 million and the systems will be deployed to U.S. airports as security equipment upgrades for checked baggage screening, Smiths said.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham/Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED -0.41% 265.75 Delayed Quote.23.54%
SMITHS GROUP -6.63% 1484.5 Delayed Quote.6.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED
10:40aDisruption to medical business takes toll on Smiths Group
RE
09/14SMITHS : Talks are ended
AQ
09/13Smiths and ICU Medical healthcare merger talks collapse
RE
09/10ICU Medical, Inc. to Present at the 2018 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Con..
GL
09/04ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Smiths rebuffs ICU's latest offer for medical divisio..
RE
09/01ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Ariz..
AQ
09/01ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : $1.79 Million Federal Contract Awarded to ICU Medical
AQ
08/09ICU MEDICAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : INC/DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
08/09ICU MEDICAL INC/DE : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Smiths Group Back To The Drawing Board With Value-Creation 
09/14ICU Medical (ICUI) Presents At Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare C.. 
08/23Is ICU Medical A Better Bet Than ABIOMED? 
08/10ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
08/09ICU Medical, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 393 M
EBIT 2018 220 M
Net income 2018 124 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 50,91
P/E ratio 2019 30,54
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,79x
Capitalization 5 439 M
Chart ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
ICU Medical, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 330 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Jain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Voigtlander Chief Operating Officer
Scott E. Lamb Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Krishna Uppugonduri VP-Quality, Medical & Regulatory Affairs
Robert S. Swinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED23.54%5 439
MEDTRONIC PLC19.46%130 270
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL20.19%41 480
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY70.95%30 517
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS8.33%26 421
HOYA CORPORATION15.10%22 460
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.