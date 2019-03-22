Log in
ICU Medical, Incorporated    ICUI

ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED

(ICUI)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
ICU Medical Incorporated : Britain's Smiths to list struggling healthcare unit

0
03/22/2019

(Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc said on Friday it would separate its struggling healthcare business and list it in the UK, months after the company failed to merge the unit with U.S.-based ICU Medical.

Smiths' medical business was valued between 2.3 billion pounds and 2.8 billion pounds by some analysts in September, when the two companies failed to agree on deal terms.

Smiths Medical, a maker of respiratory devices and catheters among other things, has been hit by delays in product launches, stricter regulations and two contract losses in the United States.

The unit's underlying revenue in the first half of the year fell 3 percent, while operating profit fell 12 percent.

The business, which employs more than 8,000 employees, accounts for more than a quarter of the company's total revenue.

Smiths said it expects to complete the process to divest the unit during the first half of 2020, conditional on the approval of its shareholders.

The company, which provides hospital equipment, industrial services and security sensors, also reported a 1 percent fall in total operating profit.

Headline operating profit for the six months ended Jan. 31 fell to 246 million pounds from 248 million pounds a year earlier.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED -0.32% 236.29 Delayed Quote.3.23%
SMITHS GROUP 1.18% 1476.5 Delayed Quote.5.90%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 309 M
EBIT 2019 245 M
Net income 2019 181 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,84
P/E ratio 2020 25,98
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,55x
Capitalization 4 844 M
Chart ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
ICU Medical, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 290 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Jain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Voigtlander Chief Operating Officer
Scott E. Lamb Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Krishna Uppugonduri VP-Quality, Medical & Regulatory Affairs
Robert S. Swinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED3.23%4 844
MEDTRONIC PLC1.25%123 010
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.19.19%39 558
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS24.91%26 051
HOYA CORPORATION13.32%25 258
TERUMO CORP14.22%23 852
