Smiths and ICU Medical healthcare merger talks collapse

09/13/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

(Reuters) - British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc said on Thursday talks with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc over a possible 7 billion pound-plus merger of their healthcare businesses had fallen through.

Shares of ICU Medical, which makes devices used in infusion therapy and oncology, fell about 8 percent to $278.5 on the Nasdaq, while Smiths' shares closed down 0.2 percent at 15.765 pounds, after hitting a five-month low.

Discussions ended because the parties were unable to agree on terms, Smiths said.

"The board recognised the complementary strengths of both businesses. However, it was important that any such combination did not undervalue Smiths Medical and its prospects," it said.

Smiths, a provider of hospital equipment, industrial services and sensors to detect explosives, said in May it was in very early stage discussions about a potential combination of its medical division with ICU.

California-based ICU has had a good track record of takeovers after it bought https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pfizer-divestiture-icu-medical-idUSKCN12616X top shareholder Pfizer Inc infusion therapy business in 2016 and medical device maker Medical Australia Ltd late last year.

ICU has a market value of $6.2 billion, while analysts at Jefferies and Liberum say Smiths Medical was likely to have been valued at more than $3 billion.

"We don't expect this to be the end of the story. The ICU talks show that [Smiths] management is now more open to offloading Medical (either partially or totally), which we think would be a sensible move," said Liberum's Ryan Gregory.

Smiths said it would continue to review all options for its businesses.

ICU Medical was not immediately available for comment.

TROUBLES AT MEDICAL

Smiths Medical, the group's largest unit, has been struggling of late, after being hit by delays to new product launches, some products losing certifications under new regulation and the loss of two contracts in the United States.

Smiths said last month it expected full-year revenue at its medical arm to drop 2 percent, but added its overall full-year performance would be in line with expectations.

"Medical has struggled for growth for most of the past decade; FY18 was supposed to see a return to growth, but instead it is set to show a decline," Gregory said.

Sky News said last month the two sides were close to abandoning the merger. http://bit.ly/2MoStI5

"The breakdown in talks wasn't a surprise given rumours in recent weeks, and I think that's been reflected in Smiths share price which closed pretty much flat," Gregory added.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)

By Justin George Varghese
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED -5.14% 286.85 Delayed Quote.41.85%
MEDICAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED -5.56% 0.085 End-of-day quote.84.78%
PFIZER 0.59% 42.665 Delayed Quote.16.81%
SMITHS GROUP -0.19% 1564.5 Delayed Quote.5.20%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 393 M
EBIT 2018 220 M
Net income 2018 124 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 57,91
P/E ratio 2019 34,74
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,31x
Capitalization 6 187 M
Chart ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
ICU Medical, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 330 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Jain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Voigtlander Chief Operating Officer
Scott E. Lamb Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Krishna Uppugonduri VP-Quality, Medical & Regulatory Affairs
Robert S. Swinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED41.85%6 187
MEDTRONIC PLC19.20%129 987
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL17.70%40 647
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY71.85%30 669
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS4.57%25 678
TERUMO CORP20.63%22 108
