ID LOGISTICS GROUP

(IDL)
ID Logistics : Hervé MONTJOTIN joins the Board of Directors of the ID Logistics Group

05/26/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

26 May 2020 /// www.id-logistics.com

/// PRESS RELEASE

Hervé MONTJOTIN joins the Board of Directors

of the ID Logistics Group

Orgon, 26 May 2020 - 06:30 pm CEST - ID Logistics announces the appointment of Hervé Montjotin as Independent Censor (non-voting director) to the Board of Directors of the ID Logistics Group. This appointment is effective today, 26 May 2020.

A graduate of the Ecole Normale Supérieure, with also a degree in Social Sciences and an ESCP Master's diploma, Hervé Montjotin began his career in 1989 at Bossard Consultants (now Cap Gemini).

In 1995, he joined the Norbert Dentressangle group (now XPO Logistics). From 1995 to 2015, 20 years during which the group's turnover increased from 300 million to 5 billion euros, he was successively VP HR and Organization, Managing Director in charge of the Transport Division (2005) and Chairman of the Management Board (2012).

Since September 2016, he has been CEO of the SOCOTEC Group (a major player in France in risk management, providing inspection, measurement, assistance and consulting, certification and training services).

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: « I am delighted that Hervé has joined our Board of Directors as a censor. Hervé has had a brilliant career for 4 years at the head of SOCOTEC; he was previously Chairman of the Management Board of the Norbert Dentressangle group, which became XPO Logistics. I am sure that his experience will be very useful to us in the years to come, especially in our international activities and external acquisition projects ».

As a reminder, the independent members of the Board of Directors of ID Logistics are as of today:

  • Michel Clair, former Chairman of Klépierre and Vice-Chairman of CCI Paris Ile de France
  • Michèle Cyna, Managing Director of Burgeap
  • Muriel Mayette, Director of the National Theatre of Nice
  • Jacques Veyrat, Chairman of IMPALA (censor)
  • Hervé Montjotin, CEO of SOCOTEC (censor)

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,534 million in 2019. ID Logistics has more than 320 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125,

Ticker: IDL).

CONTACTS

ID Logistics

NewCap

Yann Perot

Emmanuel Huynh / Thomas Grojean

CFO

Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Tel.: + 33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

yperot@id-logistics.com

idlogistics@newcap.eu

Disclaimer

ID Logistics SA published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 17:42:04 UTC
