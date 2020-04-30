IDACORP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results, Affirms 2020 Earnings Guidance

Click to view the complete PDF version of the earnings release, including financial and operating statistics (181 KB)

BOISE--IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) reported first quarter 2020 net income attributable to IDACORP of $37.5 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared with $42.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.