IDACORP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results, Affirms 2020 Earnings Guidance

BOISE--IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) reported first quarter 2020 net income attributable to IDACORP of $37.5 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared with $42.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.
