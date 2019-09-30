IDACORP : Current report filing

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
_______________________
FORM 8-K
_______________________
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 27, 2019
_______________________
|
|
|
Exact name of registrants as specified in
|
|
Commission
|
|
their charters, address of principal executive
|
IRS Employer
|
File Number
|
|
offices and registrants' telephone number
|
Identification Number
|
|
|
|
|
1-14465
|
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
82-0505802
|
1-3198
|
|
Idaho Power Company
|
82-0130980
|
|
|
1221 W. Idaho Street
|
|
|
|
Boise, Idaho
|
83702-5627
|
|
|
(208)
|
338-2200
|
State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation: Idaho
Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report: None
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
-
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
-
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
-
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
-
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:
|
Title of each class
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
IDA
|
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
□
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
Commencing on October 1, 2019, members of IDACORP, Inc.'s (the "Company") Compensation Committee and management will conduct meetings with financial analysts, investors, prospective investors, and other persons via telephone and in-person. Furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K are the materials the Company will be using during the meetings. The Company is also making the materials available in advance of the meetings on its website, www.idacorpinc.com.
The information in this report, including the presentation slides furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto, shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. Any reference to the Company's Internet address shall not, under any circumstances, be deemed to incorporate the information available at such Internet address into this report. In addition, the exhibits furnished herewith contain statements intended as "forward-looking statements" that are subject to the cautionary statements about forward-looking statements set forth in such exhibits.
The exhibit furnished with this report contains business segment information for Idaho Power Company. Accordingly, this report is also being furnished on behalf of such registrant.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits. The following exhibits are being furnished as part of this report.
Exhibit
Number Description
99.1 IDACORP, Inc. presentation, dated October 2019
|
101.SCH
|
Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document
|
101.CAL
|
Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document
|
101.LAB
|
Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document
|
101.PRE
|
Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document
|
101.DEF
|
Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document
|
|
Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as inline XBRL with applicable taxonomy extension information contained in Exhibits
|
104
|
101.*)
|
|
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrants have duly caused this report to be signed on their behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Dated: September 27, 2019
IDACORP, INC.
By: /s/ Brian R. Buckham
Brian R. Buckham
Senior Vice President and General Counsel
IDAHO POWER COMPANY
By: /s/ Brian R. Buckham
Brian R. Buckham
Senior Vice President and General Counsel
