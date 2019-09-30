IDACORP : Current report filing

Log in
09/30/2019 | 06:13am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_______________________

FORM 8-K

_______________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 27, 2019

_______________________

Exact name of registrants as specified in

Commission

their charters, address of principal executive

IRS Employer

File Number

offices and registrants' telephone number

Identification Number

1-14465

IDACORP, Inc.

82-0505802

1-3198

Idaho Power Company

82-0130980

1221 W. Idaho Street

Boise, Idaho

83702-5627

(208)

338-2200

State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation: Idaho

Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report: None

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock

IDA

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Commencing on October 1, 2019, members of IDACORP, Inc.'s (the "Company") Compensation Committee and management will conduct meetings with financial analysts, investors, prospective investors, and other persons via telephone and in-person. Furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K are the materials the Company will be using during the meetings. The Company is also making the materials available in advance of the meetings on its website, www.idacorpinc.com.

The information in this report, including the presentation slides furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto, shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. Any reference to the Company's Internet address shall not, under any circumstances, be deemed to incorporate the information available at such Internet address into this report. In addition, the exhibits furnished herewith contain statements intended as "forward-looking statements" that are subject to the cautionary statements about forward-looking statements set forth in such exhibits.

The exhibit furnished with this report contains business segment information for Idaho Power Company. Accordingly, this report is also being furnished on behalf of such registrant.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibits are being furnished as part of this report.

Exhibit

Number Description

99.1 IDACORP, Inc. presentation, dated October 2019

101.SCH

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document

101.CAL

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document

101.LAB

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document

101.PRE

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document

101.DEF

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document

Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as inline XBRL with applicable taxonomy extension information contained in Exhibits

104

101.*)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrants have duly caused this report to be signed on their behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: September 27, 2019

IDACORP, INC.

By: /s/ Brian R. Buckham

Brian R. Buckham

Senior Vice President and General Counsel

IDAHO POWER COMPANY

By: /s/ Brian R. Buckham

Brian R. Buckham

Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Exhibit 99.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Idacorp Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 10:12:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 365 M
EBIT 2019 293 M
Net income 2019 225 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 25,2x
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,15x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,05x
Capitalization 5 670 M
Chart IDACORP INC
IDACORP Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDACORP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 105,00  $
Last Close Price 112,50  $
Spread / Highest target 2,22%
Spread / Average Target -6,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darrel T. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Dahl Independent Chairman
Steven R. Keen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Judith Ann Johansen Independent Director
Christine King Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDACORP INC20.89%5 670
NEXTERA ENERGY INC33.05%110 797
ENEL S.P.A.34.54%75 532
DUKE ENERGY CORP11.54%70 135
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.34%66 567
IBERDROLA34.20%65 591
