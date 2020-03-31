Log in
IDAHO FIRST BANK ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW LOCATION IN NAMPA

03/31/2020 | 08:01am EDT

MCCALL, Idaho, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho First Bank (IFB) is pleased to announce the opening of a new loan production office in Nampa, Idaho beginning April 1, 2020. The Nampa location marks the 6th location for Idaho First Bank.

“We are excited to be expanding our footprint into the growing community of Nampa,” said Greg Lovell, President and CEO of Idaho First Bank. “As a community-focused financial institution, we believe our core values and relationship-based banking philosophy meet the personal and business banking needs of Nampa. With the Covid-19 situation shifting daily, we are prepared to keep customers moving forward with all of their banking needs through numerous customized plans and programs. Whether it be online or mobile banking, SBA lending, concierge banking services by text, drive-thru locations or in-branch banking, we are here for all market situations: today, tomorrow, and in the future.”

The Nampa location will initially focus on offering consumer and small business lending and will be led by the vastly experienced financial services team of Chris Batt (SVP and Area Market Leader), Julie Roberts (VP and Relationship Manager), Angela Calhoun (Branch Operations Manager), and Jamie Weldon (Loan Assistant).

“We couldn’t be happier about joining the Idaho First Bank team as it was important for all of us to be back in an Idaho-based community bank... especially at a time like this,” stated Chris Batt, SVP and Area Market Leader of Idaho First Bank. “We look forward to supporting the commercial and small business enterprises within this thriving community.”

About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank is a full service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. The Bank serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with four additional branches located in New Meadows, Ketchum, Eagle and Boise and a loan production office in Nampa. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information visit www.idahofirstbank.com 

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update the forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONTACT
Greg Lovell
President and CEO
Idaho First Bank
208.630.2001
glovell@idahofirstbank.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
