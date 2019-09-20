IDBI Bank : Shri Samuel Joseph Jebaraj appointed as Deputy Managing Director of IDBI Bank

For Immediate Publication / Broadcast / Telecast

PR/1383

Shri Samuel Joseph Jebaraj appointed as Deputy Managing Director of IDBI Bank

Mumbai, September 20, 2019: Shri Samuel Joseph Jebaraj has taken charge as Deputy Managing Director of IDBI Bank on September 20, 2019. Prior to joining IDBI Bank, he was the Chief General Manager at Exim Bank of India. He has over 27 years of experience, of which 21 years has been in Exim Bank.

Shri Samuel Joseph Jebaraj is an Engineer in Electronics & Communications from the Madurai Kamaraj University, and is also an MBA with specialisation in Finance from the Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli.

During his tenure at Exim Bank, Shri Samuel Joseph Jebaraj has headed various verticals such as Corporate Banking, SME, Treasury, Accounts, Audit, Taxation, Information Technology, Loan Recovery as well as Human Resources Management. He has served in Exim Bank's Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Milan and London Offices in various capacities. Earlier, he has also worked with Mercantile Securities Ltd and Industrial Finance Corporation of India.

सीआइएन/(CIN)L65190MH2004GOI148838