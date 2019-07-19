Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  IDBI Bank Ltd    IDBI   INE008A01015

IDBI BANK LTD

(IDBI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IDBI Bank : executes Corporate Agency tie-up with The New India Assurance Co. Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 06:20am EDT

For Immediate Publication / Broadcast / Telecast

PR/1375

IDBI Bank executes Corporate Agency tie-up with

The New India Assurance Co. Ltd.

Left to Right: Shri Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank Ltd. (second from left), Shri Atul Sahai, CMD (first from right), The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. along with senior officials from IDBI Bank Ltd. and The New India Assurance Co. Ltd.

Mumbai July 19, 2019: IDBI Bank Ltd. entered into a Bancassurance Corporate Agency agreement with The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. on June 14, 2019 to provide New India's suite of general insurance products, especially designed to mitigate varied risks and offer financial protection against unforeseen eventualities to the Bank's 20 million customer base across 1850 plus branches.

Commenting on the collaboration Shri Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank

said, "Keeping in mind our customer interests, we are delighted to partner with The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., largest Non-Life Insurance Company in India with a strong domestic and global presence. The company commands market share of 15% in general insurance segment and would be a game changer for IDBI Bank customers in terms of pricing and service delivery. The trust and confidence of the leading PSU insurer with good corporate governance of the company would help IDBI Bank and its customers to offer an array of best products and also help in plugging the fee income for the Bank."

Commenting on the partnership, Shri Atul Sahai, CMD, The New India

Assurance Co. Ltd. said, "We are delighted to have partnered with IDBI Bank, one of India's oldest and largest commercial banks with extensive reach across the country. Apart from product pricing, very important focal point is prompt servicing of Claims including big claims also. We believe that from mutual sharing of synergies with prioritization of customer services through IT-integration by capitalizing the wide network of both the entities on a pan-India basis. "

A customized Personal Accident policy "Suraksha Kavach" was launched on the agreement-signing date, which would soon be available to the customers along-with other product offerings to meet the diverse needs of individuals and businesses alike.

IDBI Bank has a strong presence in rural and semi-urban areas, and through this partnership, its customers will be able to take advantage of New India's acumen of risk understanding, wide range of protection covers backed by robust multi-channel distribution network, exemplary servicing and seamless claims settlement record. The

association will also help New India to further deepen the penetration of its innovative product offerings and enable more customers to access their risk solutions anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer

IDBI Bank Limited published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IDBI BANK LTD
06:20aIDBI BANK : executes Corporate Agency tie-up with The New India Assurance Co. Lt..
PU
06/24JAYPEE INFRATECH : Distressed Jaypee home buyers seek government's intervention
AQ
06/18IDBI BANK : announces Corporate Agency tie-up with Tata AIG General Insurance Co..
PU
06/17IDBI BANK : 3i Infotech Ltd appoints Mr. Rajeev Kumar Sinha as nominee director ..
AQ
06/13IDBI BANK : cuts MCLR by 5-10 bps across various tenors
AQ
06/12IDBI BANK : CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed part-time member of Insolven..
AQ
06/12IDBI BANK : enters into standalone health insurance tie-up with Max Bupa
AQ
06/12IDBI BANK : reduces Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR)
PU
06/11BANKS CAN VOTE AGAINST NBCC'S JAYPEE : Nclat
AQ
06/10IDBI BANK : enters into Standalone Health Insurance tie-up with Max Bupa
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 123 B
EBIT 2020 72 558 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 2,17x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,13x
Capitalization 267 B
Chart IDBI BANK LTD
Duration : Period :
IDBI Bank Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDBI BANK LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 37,00  INR
Last Close Price 34,45  INR
Spread / Highest target 7,40%
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rakesh Sharma Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ajay Kumar Parduman Sharma Chief Financial Officer & Chief General Manager
Manishi Chatterjee General Manager-Information Technology
Krishna Prasad Nair Deputy Managing Director & Independent Director
GyanPrakash Padmadutt Joshi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDBI BANK LTD-43.76%3 876
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.77%369 727
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%279 512
BANK OF AMERICA19.64%272 711
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.93%201 337
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.89%199 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About