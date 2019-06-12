For Immediate Publication / Broadcast / Telecast
IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR)
Mumbai, June 12, 2019: IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) as under :
|
Tenor
|
MCLR ( in % )
|
|
|
Overnight
|
7.90%
|
|
|
One Month
|
8.15%
|
|
|
Three Month
|
8.40%
|
|
|
Six Month
|
8.60%
|
|
|
One Year
|
8.95%
|
|
|
Two Year
|
9.15%
|
|
|
Three Year
|
9.20%
|
|
The above revised rates are applicable w.e.f. June 12, 2019.
The bank has reduced MCLR by 5 bps to 10 bps across various tenors.
