IDBI BANK LTD

(IDBI)
IDBI Bank : reduces Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR)

06/12/2019

For Immediate Publication / Broadcast / Telecast

PR/1373

IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR)

Mumbai, June 12, 2019: IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) as under :

Tenor

MCLR ( in % )

Overnight

7.90%

One Month

8.15%

Three Month

8.40%

Six Month

8.60%

One Year

8.95%

Two Year

9.15%

Three Year

9.20%

The above revised rates are applicable w.e.f. June 12, 2019.

The bank has reduced MCLR by 5 bps to 10 bps across various tenors.

सीआइएन/(CIN)L65190MH2004GOI148838

Disclaimer

IDBI Bank Limited published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 09:38:10 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
