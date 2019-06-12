For Immediate Publication / Broadcast / Telecast

IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR)

Mumbai, June 12, 2019: IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) as under :

Tenor MCLR ( in % ) Overnight 7.90% One Month 8.15% Three Month 8.40% Six Month 8.60% One Year 8.95% Two Year 9.15% Three Year 9.20%

The above revised rates are applicable w.e.f. June 12, 2019.

The bank has reduced MCLR by 5 bps to 10 bps across various tenors.

