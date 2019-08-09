For Immediate Publication / Broadcast / Telecast

IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR)

Mumbai, August 08, 2019: IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) as under:

Tenor MCLR ( in % ) Overnight 7.85% One Month 8.10% Three Month 8.35% Six Month 8.50% One Year 8.85% Two Year 8.95% Three Year 9.10%

The above revised rates are applicable w.e.f. August 12, 2019.

The bank has reduced MCLR by 5 bps to 15 bps across various tenors.

