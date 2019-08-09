For Immediate Publication / Broadcast / Telecast
PR/ 1378
IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR)
Mumbai, August 08, 2019: IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) as under:
|
Tenor
|
MCLR ( in % )
|
|
|
Overnight
|
7.85%
|
|
|
One Month
|
8.10%
|
|
|
Three Month
|
8.35%
|
|
|
Six Month
|
8.50%
|
|
|
One Year
|
8.85%
|
|
|
Two Year
|
8.95%
|
|
|
Three Year
|
9.10%
|
|
The above revised rates are applicable w.e.f. August 12, 2019.
The bank has reduced MCLR by 5 bps to 15 bps across various tenors.
All representatives of Print, Wire and Electronic Media.
सीआइएन/(CIN)L65190MH2004GOI148838
Disclaimer
IDBI Bank Limited published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 06:50:08 UTC