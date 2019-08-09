Log in
IDBI BANK LTD

(IDBI)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 08/08
27.75 INR   +1.28%
02:51aIDBI BANK : reduces Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR)
07/31IDBI BANK : Clarification
07/19IDBI BANK : executes Corporate Agency tie-up with The New India Assurance Co. Ltd
IDBI Bank : reduces Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR)

08/09/2019 | 02:51am EDT

For Immediate Publication / Broadcast / Telecast

IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR)

Mumbai, August 08, 2019: IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) as under:

Tenor

MCLR ( in % )

Overnight

7.85%

One Month

8.10%

Three Month

8.35%

Six Month

8.50%

One Year

8.85%

Two Year

8.95%

Three Year

9.10%

The above revised rates are applicable w.e.f. August 12, 2019.

The bank has reduced MCLR by 5 bps to 15 bps across various tenors.

Disclaimer

IDBI Bank Limited published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 06:50:08 UTC
