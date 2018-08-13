IDE : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

IDE Group Holdings Plc
("IDE" or the "Company")
Appointment of Non-Executive Director
IDE Group Holdings plc, the mid-market network, cloud and IT Managed Services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Parker as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.
Andy Parker is an ACA qualified chartered accountant and a highly experienced commercial, operational and financial professional. Since qualifying as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young in 1994 Andy has held a wide range of commercial and finance roles culminating most recently in his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of Capita Group plc, the FTSE 100 professional support services company. Andy has held a number of finance director roles during his career and is a highly experienced public markets board director.
Commenting on Andy Parker's appointment to IDE's board of directors, Ian Smith, Executive Director of IDE, said:
"On behalf of the board I am delighted to welcome Andy as a Non-Executive Director at an important time in theCompany's development. Andy's extensive finance, PLC and operational experience will be of significant value as welook to exploit the opportunities available to us in the short to medium term."
IDE Group Holdings Plc
Tel: +44 (0)344 874 1000
Bill Dobbie, Interim Chairman Ian Smith, Executive Director
finnCap Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500
Nominated Adviser and Broker
Corporate finance: Jonny Franklin-Adams/ Scott Mathieson/ Hannah Boros ECM: Tim Redfern/ Richard Chambers
MXC Capital Markets LLPFinancial Adviser Charlotte Stranner
Tel: +44 (0)20 7965 8149
The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.
The following information is made in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:
Full Name: Andrew George Parker
Age: 49
Current Director positionsHJTP Ltd
Previous Directorships in the last five yearsCapita PLC
Capita Business Services Ltd Capita Group Secretary Limited Capita Corporate Director Limited Capita Holdings Limited
Warp Technologies Limited
Entrust Support Services Limited
