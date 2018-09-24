Log in
Ideagen : EPCOR in project with Ideagen to upgrade safety and quality

09/24/2018

EPCOR, the Dutch maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) organisation for the global aviation industry, is to implement a software solution from Ideagen to enhance both safety and quality management.

Ideagen Q-Pulse, Ideagen's flagship quality management software, will improve processes around audit performance as well as help to surface trends from audit findings and highlight key safety issues.

The system will also allow EPCOR to control general operational business processes as it continues a period of rapid growth.

Ali Nekoui, Safety and Quality Engineer at EPCOR, said: 'In the company's early days our main tasks involved work for KLM but since then the business has expanded globally and we maintain APU's and pneumatic components for other airlines now, with around 100 clients globally.'

Ali continued: 'It was for this reason that we decided to completely upgrade both of our quality and safety management systems and associated processes.

'Q-Pulse will make it possible for us to conduct enhanced analysis of our occurrence reporting. We want to be able to look closely at our data and highlight the main topic trends that are emerging from our operations. This will let us see how we are performing in certain areas across the organisation, providing us with the data needed to make key operational decisions such as whether we need to start an investigation or begin corrective action procedures.'

Mr. Nekoui added: 'Q-Pulse will allow us to check graphical analysis and dig into our data for more in-depth information. The power to be able to do that through Q-Pulse will be key for us and provide an immediate oversight of safety.'

Founded in 1999 and based at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, EPCOR overhauls auxiliary power units (APU) and pneumatic components for a variety of aviation organisations.

The organisation was initially launched through a joint venture between Hamilton Sundstrand and KLM, and is a 100% owned subsidiary of Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M). EPCOR counts the likes of Air Canada, Egypt Air, Virgin Atlantic and China Southern Airlines amongst its global client base.

Ideagen is a UK-headquartered, global software firm that provides software and services to some of the largest organisations in the world. Its diverse and varied customer base includes many well-known, global brands such as International Airlines Group (IAG), Aggreko, BAE, Ryanair, US Navy, KLM, BBVA, Commerzbank, Meggitt, Heineken, Johnson Matthey, Haeco Group and European Central Bank. As well as this, Ideagen counts 180 hospitals across the UK and US amongst its client base.

Disclaimer

Ideagen plc published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 09:03:04 UTC
