Ideal Power to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR), a semiconductor and power conversion technology company, will hold a conference call on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.



Ideal Power Chairman, CEO and President Dr. Lon Bell, CFO Tim Burns and B-TRAN Chief Commercial Officer Dan Brdar will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday, April 1, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-263-0877 International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2094 Conference ID: 1500038

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133653 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.IdealPower.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through May 1, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 1500038

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is a semiconductor and power conversion technology company focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch expected to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. B-TRANs offer the potential to improve efficiency and system economics of a wide variety of power converter applications including electrified vehicle traction drives, energy storage applications, photovoltaic (PV) inverters and wind converters, variable frequency (VFD) motor drives, and AC and DC power control applications. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com .