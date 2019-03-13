Log in
Ideal Power to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

03/13/2019 | 11:01am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR), a semiconductor and power conversion technology company, will hold a conference call on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Ideal Power Chairman, CEO and President Dr. Lon Bell, CFO Tim Burns and B-TRAN Chief Commercial Officer Dan Brdar will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:Monday, April 1, 2019 
Time:4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT 
Toll-free dial-in number:1-800-263-0877 
International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2094 
Conference ID:   1500038 

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133653 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.IdealPower.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through May 1, 2019.

Toll-free replay number:1-844-512-2921 
International replay number:1-412-317-6671 
Replay ID:1500038 

About Ideal Power Inc.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is a semiconductor and power conversion technology company focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch expected to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. B-TRANs offer the potential to improve efficiency and system economics of a wide variety of power converter applications including electrified vehicle traction drives, energy storage applications, photovoltaic (PV) inverters and wind converters, variable frequency (VFD) motor drives, and AC and DC power control applications. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:
MZ North America     
www.mzgroup.us   
Chris Tyson                
IPWR@mzgroup.us
1.949.491.8235

IPWR logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1,50 M
EBIT 2018 -8,36 M
Net income 2018 -8,27 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 6,30 M
Chart IDEAL POWER INC
Duration : Period :
Ideal Power Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEAL POWER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,17 $
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lon E. Bell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy W. Burns Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Uwe Uhmeyer Vice President-Engineering
David B. Eisenhaure Independent Director
R. Daniel Brdar Director & Chief Commercial Officer-BTRAN Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEAL POWER INC81.82%6
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD35.25%3 670
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO LTD--.--%2 642
STOBART GROUP LTD7.48%753
REC SILICON10.85%192
ELECTRO POWER SYSTEMS-5.44%163
