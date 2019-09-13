Log in
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) and Encourages Ideanomics Investors to Contact the Firm

0
09/13/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) securities between May 15, 2017 and November 13, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 17, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint filed on July 19, 2019 alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) costs associated with building out Ideanomics’ U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company’s bottom line performance; (ii) as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; (iii) Ideanomics’ margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; and (iv) as a result, Ideanomics’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Ideanomics class action please go to https://bespc.com/idex. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 211 M
Chart IDEANOMICS INC
Duration : Period :
Ideanomics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEANOMICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,62  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett A. McGonegal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfred P. Poor President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Federico Tovar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Randy Huang Chief Technology Officer
James S. Cassano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEANOMICS INC35.36%209
SALESFORCE.COM12.98%135 460
ANAPLAN INC80.52%6 316
NUTANIX INC-35.71%4 973
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.11.24%3 404
QUALYS INC7.79%3 161
