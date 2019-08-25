Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In OMCL, DEX, NFLX or KPTI To Contact The Firm

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, encourages investors in the following companies to contact the firm:

Company: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019

Class Period: October 25, 2018 - July 11, 2019

The case, Bursick v. Omnicell, Inc., No. 3:19-cv-04150, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose: (1) that the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) that the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) that the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) that, as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; and (5) that the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures. The case has been assigned to Judge William Haskell Alsup.

Company: Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2019

Class Period: May 15, 2017 - November 13, 2018

The case, Jose Pinto Claro Da Fonseca Miranda v. Ideanomics, Inc. F/K/A Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. F/K/A Wecast Network, Inc., No. 1:19-cv-06741, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) costs associated with building out Ideanomics' U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company's bottom line performance; (2) as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; and (3) Ideanomics' margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable. The case has been assigned to Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.

Company: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2019

Class Period: April 17, 2019 - July 17, 2019

The case, Wallerstein v. Netflix, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-04195, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; and (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019. The case has been assigned to Judge Lucy H. Koh.

Company: Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Class Period: March 2, 2017 - February 22, 2019 and/or pursuant to the April 28, 2017 and/or May 7, 2018 common stock offerings

The case, Allegheny County Employees' Retirement System v. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., No. 1:19-cv-11597, has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements about the safety and efficacy of its flagship drug, selinexor. The case has been assigned to Judge Judith G. Dein.

