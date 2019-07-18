Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ideanomics Inc    IDEX

IDEANOMICS INC

(IDEX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ideanomics Inc. Investors (IDEX)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Ideanomics Inc. (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IDEX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On November 14, 2018, the Company announced that it would “phase out [its] oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, with the intention to fully divest these assets in the near future.” It also disclosed that it did “not anticipate meeting [its] EBITDA guidance of $35 million for fiscal year 2019” due to “costs associated with building out [its] U.S. infrastructure and hiring [its] new executive team.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.59, or more than 48%, to close at $1.67 on November 14, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Ideanomics securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IDEANOMICS INC
07/16IDEANOMICS : Note 22. Going Concern and Management's Plans
AQ
07/16IDEANOMICS : Rounds Out NEVC Offerings, Updates Unit Name to New Energy Transpor..
PU
07/12IDEANOMICS : Former China Life Chairman and Ideanomics Independent Director, Mr...
PR
07/11IDEANOMICS : Divests Majority Stake in Electronics Supply Chain Company for Stak..
PR
07/09IDEANOMICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
07/05IDEANOMICS : appoints Mr. John Wallace to its Board of Directors
PR
07/01IDEANOMICS : Inks Deal with Leading Partners To Develop The Fastest EV Charging ..
PR
06/24IDEANOMICS : Signs MoU with China's JAC for EV Sales & Financing Activities
PR
06/17IDEANOMICS : Signs Deal With Yinlong, Strengthens ABS and NEV Revenues
PR
06/10IDEANOMICS : Plans Listing for New Energy Group, joins FTSE Russell Indices, Pre..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 178 M
Chart IDEANOMICS INC
Duration : Period :
Ideanomics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEANOMICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,64  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett A. McGonegal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfred P. Poor President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Federico Tovar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Randy Huang Chief Technology Officer
James S. Cassano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEANOMICS INC38.70%180
SALESFORCE.COM15.53%122 880
ANAPLAN INC114.73%7 361
NUTANIX INC-40.42%4 608
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.20.46%3 624
QUALYS INC19.48%3 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About