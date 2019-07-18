Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ideanomics Inc. Investors (IDEX)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Ideanomics Inc. (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IDEX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On November 14, 2018, the Company announced that it would “phase out [its] oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, with the intention to fully divest these assets in the near future.” It also disclosed that it did “not anticipate meeting [its] EBITDA guidance of $35 million for fiscal year 2019” due to “costs associated with building out [its] U.S. infrastructure and hiring [its] new executive team.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.59, or more than 48%, to close at $1.67 on November 14, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Ideanomics securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005847/en/