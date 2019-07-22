Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ideanomics Inc. Investors

07/22/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Ideanomics Inc. (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IDEX) securities between May 15, 2017 and November 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ideanomics investors have until September 17, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On November 14, 2018, the Company announced that it would “phase out [its] oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, with the intention to fully divest these assets in the near future.” It also disclosed that it did “not anticipate meeting [its] EBITDA guidance of $35 million for fiscal year 2019” due to “costs associated with building out [its] U.S. infrastructure and hiring [its] new executive team.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.59, or more than 48%, to close at $1.67 on November 14, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that costs associated with building out Ideanomics’ U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company’s bottom line performance; (2) that, as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; (3) that Ideanomics’ margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased securities of Ideanomics during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 17, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
