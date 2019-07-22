Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ideanomics Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Ideanomics Inc. (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IDEX) securities between May 15, 2017 and November 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ideanomics investors have until September 17, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On November 14, 2018, the Company announced that it would “phase out [its] oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, with the intention to fully divest these assets in the near future.” It also disclosed that it did “not anticipate meeting [its] EBITDA guidance of $35 million for fiscal year 2019” due to “costs associated with building out [its] U.S. infrastructure and hiring [its] new executive team.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.59, or more than 48%, to close at $1.67 on November 14, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that costs associated with building out Ideanomics’ U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company’s bottom line performance; (2) that, as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; (3) that Ideanomics’ margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

