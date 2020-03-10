Grapevine Village : Hosts Event To Celebrate International Women's Day Featuring Media Mogul and Entrepreneur, Yang Lan and founder of WG Empire, Vera Wang.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics, (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), is please to announce that subsidiary, Grapevine Village on Saturday, March 7th, hosted an event to celebrate International Women's Day 2020 featuring media mogul and entrepreneur Yang Lan, founder of WG Empire, Vera Wang, and Kristen Standish, CEO of Grapevine. The event, "Empowering Women Through Fashion, Entrepreneurship, & the Influencer Trust Economy," in spirit with this year's International Women's Day theme, #EachforEqual, featured panelists who celebrate their differences, champion diversity, and promote equality.

"For a full video of the event, watch on Grapevine's YouTube: http://bit.ly/GVV_recap" (edited)

Kristen Standish noted that 70% of all Instagram followers are female and that platforms like Grapevine Village create a symbiotic relationship between influencers and followers – influencers are empowered to pursue their entrepreneurial goals while followers save time discovering by quality products from their trusted influencers. Vera Wang, founder of a growing fashion and lifestyle management agency, encourages women to be fearless in the pursuit of their dreams. Yang Lan, who is also a mother, and wife, noted that women are expected to be superwomen - to manage and balance everything. She emphasized that this is only possible with a supportive community and system which is why she created Her Village. Her Village is an app that provides education and content from the world's leading experts. "Through Her Village, a personal development community that I built in China, we were able to bring together high quality content and experts to reach over twenty million urban working women and inspire them to succeed," Said Yang Lan, "there's a very exciting opportunity with Grapevine Village and entrepreneurs such as Vera Wang to build that community in the United States, starting with Yang Lan Fashion, which represents that same spirit of caring and sharing."

In addition, Vera Wang has dedicated a portion of her Verafied Showroom space to highlight premium women-facing brands curated by Grapevine such as Yang Lan Fashion and Diego dalla Palma to her 1,000,000 followers. "As a Chinese-born entrepreneur, working alongside one of my idols to launch an initiative like this is a dream come true for me," said Vera Wang.

"Empowering Women Through Fashion, Entrepreneurship, & the Influencer Trust Economy," is part of a series of exclusive events hosted by Grapevine to inform and encourage female entrepreneurs and creators. "It's more important than ever to set a strong tone for this decade as women seek to close the funding and opportunity gap," said Kristen Standish "there's a real opportunity to engage a community of activist influencers to inspire and empower women all over the world to pursue their entrepreneurial passions. Our business is quickly expanding, and we welcome the opportunity to have conversations with firms looking to join our movement and invest in a female-led organization."

For updates on new product launches and events, follow Grapevine on Instagram @grapevinevillage.

About Grapevine

Grapevine is the world's leading end-to-end influencer marketing network that enables collaboration between advertisers, e-commerce brands, and social content creators to produce promotional content at scale. Advertisers leverage Grapevine Logic's workflow management software and proprietary tracking and analytics to measure direct response and conversion rates from promotional content on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Grapevine Village helps put direct-to-consumer products straight into the hands of entrepreneurial influencers to act as their viral extension of your field marketing and sales teams.

Learn more about Grapevine at https://www.grapevinelogic.com/

About Yang Lan

Ms. Yang Lan is a household name in China, as a leading talk show host and media entrepreneur, she is referred to as the Oprah Winfrey of China, and was listed by Forbes as "100 Most Powerful Women in the World". Lan has interviewed more than 1,000 guests, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, Elon Musk, and Henry Kissinger. She has 40 million followers on Weibo. Lan was chosen to represent the People's Republic of China as the ambassador for Beijing's bid for the 2008 Olympic Games and the first UNICEF Ambassador in China.

Most recently, Lan's work is to empower women through 'Her Village' a life-long learning community for personal development that reaches out to 20 million urban women in China, especially those at workplace and business by hundreds of hours offering curriculum both online and offline.

About Vera Wang's WG Empire

In 2016, Vera was awarded the 1st Chinese blogger in the United States. Wang founded WG Empire Public Relations https://www.wgempire.com to further merge the US and Chinese markets. Vera Wang strives to bridge fashion between the two continents and launched her own brand 'Verafied'. She has always supported small Asian boutique brands in her everyday style.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (Nasdaq:IDEX) is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech products. Its electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs, in order to acquire large-scale customers with energy needs which are monetized through pre-paid electricity and EV charging offerings. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta which provide innovative financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with better efficiencies and technologies and greater access to global markets.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing, China.

Safe Harbor Statement

