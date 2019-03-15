Ideanomics : Provides an Update on Business Operations to Align With 2019 Roadmap

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global AI-driven management and financial services company acting as a catalyst for transformative industries, is pleased to provide an update on our latest operational business model.

Under this adjustment, the company's core operational areas are now aligned with the market demand we are seeing for 2019, these three "engines" are:

The Ideanomics AI Engine Group. Built upon our subsidiary BBDCG, which we are re-branding as Intelligenta, we will be launching an AI-powered database fine-tuned for the banking and insurance industries to be available as both a PaaS and Saas enterprise solution. We also anticipate an additional AI service offering for non-financial services customers, through partnership with a leading enterprise-grade AI solutions provider that is currently in negotiations.

The Ideanomics Digital Banking Advisory Group covering 2 key areas of operations:

Digital Renaissance Innovation Catalyst Programming Hubs from 5 key global innovation centers such as our planned fintech campus in West Hartford, Connecticut , along with our planned cleantech/Greentech campus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and other soon to be announced innovation centers in other global locations. These global innovation centers will foster a pipeline of technological excellence in cleantech, fintech, tradetech, agritech, regtech, insuretech, playtech, healthtech, cyber security, and more. As well as our external deal origination efforts described below, we anticipate scaling these technologies into profitable companies within each sector of expertise to the point of IPO or Digital Security Offering for each respective company. In the last 18 months, Ideanomics has formed more than 10 previous acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships, such as our previously announced partnership with CVC which have helped form the initial companies within these hubs.

built on a foundation of: Deal Origination, with a focus on asset-backed securities such as Real Estate, Transportation Assets, and Consumption Insurance



AI-based Risk Management and Benchmarking for Fixed Income offerings



Banking Advisory Broker Dealers (in negotiations)



Issuance / Custody / Trading through our investment in DBOT and others in negotiations



Market-leading Sales & Mandating

The Ideanomics Digital Asset Management Group provides large-scale holders of assets and crypto currencies with either asset-backed or benchmarked-value globally compliant digital advisory and business development services that stabilize and grow the value of their portfolios.

We expect to further advise the markets on our sales initiatives during our 2018 year-end investor conference call on April 1, 2019. (See our announcement here).

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to empower your financial decisions. Ideanomics, a global Fintech and AI catalyst for transformative industries combines deal origination and enablement with technology and applications as part of the next-generation of financial services.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing, China, with plans for global centers for Technology and Innovation such as our primary fintech village campus in West Hartford, CT.

