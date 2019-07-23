Log in
IDEANOMICS INC

Ideanomics : Rosen, A Leading Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ideanomics, Inc. - IDEX

07/23/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) from May 15, 2017 through November 13, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ideanomics investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Ideanomics class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1626.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) costs associated with building out Ideanomics' U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company's bottom line performance; (2) as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; (3) Ideanomics' margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Ideanomics' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 17, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1626.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. 

