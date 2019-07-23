Ideanomics : Unveils Plans For Fintech Village Innovation Hub

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fintech Village will be a walkable campus accessible to the community and designed to fit organically into the natural beauty and scale of the landscape

will be a walkable campus accessible to the community and designed to fit organically into the natural beauty and scale of the landscape $400 million -plus innovation hub will bring the tech jobs of the future to West Hartford and strike a balance between grand list growth and the preservation of areas for community use

-plus innovation hub will bring the tech jobs of the future to and strike a balance between grand list growth and the preservation of areas for community use Site cleanup underway, and permitting process with town of West Hartford to begin soon.

Ideanomics Inc. (Nasdaq: IDEX) has recently announced, took the wraps off its plans to transform the former UConn West Hartford campus into its global headquarters for technology and innovation.

"Nearly one year ago, I expressed our hope to call West Hartford our home," said Ideanomics Chair, Dr. Bruno Wu, at a news conference held at the neighboring University of Saint Joseph. "Today, I am pleased to be able to share with you the reality beyond the vision".

"Starting today, we take our largest step from blueprint to reality. Here in Connecticut, the front yard of the insurance and financial centers that call Connecticut and the Northeast their home," Dr. Wu said.

"Fintech Village will be a unique and special project, the likes of which Connecticut has not seen. I thank former Governor Malloy for his support and Governor Lamont for being such a great partner and helping to make this day happen."

"We have spent the past 10 months with our partners to design a specialized workplace that will stimulate both innovation and collaboration, and be an open campus with features and benefits that West Hartford residents spoke of in their town-wide Community Visioning Process last year," said Alf Poor, Ideanomics CEO and President of Fintech Village.

Fintech Village will be a walkable campus accessible to the community and designed to fit organically into the natural beauty and scale of the campus' 58-acre landscape, with:

Public plazas, open green spaces and recreational features

Boardwalks and trails through the restored natural habitat

Environmentally friendly and energy-efficient buildings

Traffic-calming measures on Trout Brook Drive

Small shops and places to eat

Enhanced parking for the Little League and Miracle League sports fields

sports fields A community center and an art gallery.

Neighborhood and community outreach begins

Poor stated that Ideanomics had begun its activities to engage, inform and solicit input from its West Hartford neighbors and key community organizations.

"We wanted those living closest to campus to be among the first to hear about our plans through our neighborhood outreach program, which will soon spread to the West Hartford community as a whole," Poor said, adding that the company will post and refresh information online at www.fintechvillage.us.

He said the company would also use, mail, social media, and traditional media outlets to provide updates on the project and inform residents throughout the public permitting process and project construction. Company representatives went door-to-door in a 500-foot zone around the campus, and will soon place information and descriptive imagery at the West Hartford Town Hall. It has offered to do the same at the Noah Webster Library and the Bishops Corner Branch Library.

Next steps: Environmental cleanup and local zoning and permitting process to begin

Poor said that Ideanomics was preparing to begin the environmental cleanup on site and the local zoning and permitting process with the town of West Hartford.

Ideanomics has commenced the cleanup of the asbestos and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) that were identified on site prior to its sale by UConn . The presence of these materials is relatively common for the type and age of the buildings currently on campus, and a licensed environmental contractor will contain, remove and safely dispose of all contamination.

Ideanomics has filed asbestos abatement notifications with the Connecticut Department of Health. The company's contractor has begun preparing for the asbestos abatement, which is scheduled to begin this week, and will last for approximately 3 months.

The company is waiting for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to approve its proposed plan to remove and dispose of the PCB-contaminated soils. This will hopefully come within the late summer/early fall.

Ideanomics is also poised to begin the zoning and permitting process with the town of West Hartford.

"We will work collaboratively with town planning officials to prepare site plans and permit applications for their review. The process to secure the approvals for Fintech Village will be public, thorough and deliberative—and the town will set the manner and timeline of that process," Poor said.

The next step will be to seek local zoning approval to create a "Technology Village District" zone—updating the town's current "Business Office Laboratory" zone.

After the zoning rules are updated, Ideanomics will then submit all the required permit applications necessary to develop and operate the campus, following all the public procedures established by the town of West Hartford.

"This innovation hub will be a center of excellence and collaboration for cutting-edge solutions with applications in artificial intelligence, robotics, clean tech, med tech, accounting, insurance, financial services, transportation and more," said Dr. Wu.

"We believe it will be a positive cultural, ecological and community asset to our neighbors in West Hartford, and I am so proud to share these plans today."

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global Financial Technology (Fintech) company for transformative industries. Ideanomics combines deal origination and enablement with the application of technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and others as part of the next-generation of smart financial services. Our projects in New Energy Vehicle markets, Fintech, and advisory services provides our customers and partners better efficiencies, technologies, and access to global markets.

Ideanomics, through its investments and, along with its partners curate innovation around the globe through hubs and centers that foster a pipeline of technological excellence in cleantech, fintech, tradetech, agritech, regtech, insuretech, playtech, healthtech, cyber security, and more.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing, China. It also has a planned global center for Technology and Innovation in West Hartford, CT, named Fintech Village.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tony Sklar, VP of Communications at Ideanomics

55 Broadway, 19th Floor New York, New York 10006

Email: ir@ideanomics.com

www.ideanomics.com

Tel: +1.212.206.1216

SOURCE Ideanomics