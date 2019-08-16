Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ideanomics Inc    IDEX

IDEANOMICS INC

(IDEX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ideanomics, Inc. f/k/a Seven Stars Group, Inc. f/k/a Wecast Network Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 17

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court of Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Ideanomics, Inc. f/k/a Seven Stars Group, Inc. f/k/a Wecast Network Inc. (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IDEX) securities during the period from May 15, 2017 to November 13, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 17, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that Ideanomics failed to disclose to investors that: (i) costs associated with building out Ideanomics’ U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company’s bottom line performance; (ii) as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; and (iii) Ideanomics’ margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable.

On November 14, 2018, Ideanomics issued a press release disclosing that the Company “intend[ed] to phase out [its] oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, with the intention to fully divest these assets in the near future.” Ideanomics also disclosed that it did “not anticipate meeting [its] EBITDA guidance of $35 million for fiscal year 2018,” citing “costs associated with building out [its] U.S. infrastructure and hiring [its] new executive team.” On this news, Ideanomics’ share price fell $1.59 per share, or 48.77%, to close at $1.67 on November 14, 2018.

If you acquired Ideanomics securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IDEANOMICS INC
08:11pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
05:00pIDEANOMICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/14LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/14IDEANOMICS : Note 22. Going Concern and Management's Plans
AQ
08/14IDEANOMICS : Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results
PR
08/13IDEANOMICS : and iUnicorn Joint Venture Announces First Sales Order of 11,000 e-..
PR
08/09IDEANOMICS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Ideanomics, Inc. Investors of..
BU
07/29IDEANOMICS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in th..
BU
07/26DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
07/25IDEANOMICS : Yongjin Group, and Other Prominent Private Family Offices Partner i..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 228 M
Chart IDEANOMICS INC
Duration : Period :
Ideanomics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEANOMICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,75  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett A. McGonegal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfred P. Poor President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Federico Tovar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Randy Huang Chief Technology Officer
James S. Cassano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEANOMICS INC47.89%230
SALESFORCE.COM3.77%124 082
ANAPLAN INC109.19%7 171
NUTANIX INC-55.95%3 407
QUALYS INC10.17%3 231
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.0.44%3 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group