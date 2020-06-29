Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ideanomics, Inc. – IDEX

Log in
06/29/2020

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) between March 20, 2020 and June 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ideanomics investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Ideanomics class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1888.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ideanomics’ Mobile Energy Global (MEG) Division (the “MEG Center”) in Qingdao was not “a one million square foot EV expo center”; (2) the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao; (3) the Company’s electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strong as Ideanomics had represented; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by market research firms.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 27, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1888.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44,6 M - -
Net income 2019 -97,7 M - -
Net Debt 2019 23,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,04x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 245 M 245 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 73,5%
Income Statement Evolution
