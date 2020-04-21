IDEAYA Biosciences : Announces Addition of Julie Patel as Vice President, Human Resources, Enhancing its Leadership Team

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA), an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics, announced that Julie Patel has joined the company as Vice President, Human Resources. Ms. Patel will join the IDEAYA leadership team and will have broad functional responsibilities for human resources within the company.

"We are thrilled to have Julie join our leadership team at IDEAYA. Julie has extensive experience as a human resources professional at world-class biopharmaceutical companies. Her leadership will guide our efforts to enhance our team as we continue to expand our capabilities and advance our programs – toward our goal of building a leading synthetic lethality biopharmaceutical company," said Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer and President at IDEAYA Biosciences.

Ms. Patel previously served as a human resources leader in various life science companies. Most recently at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, she was Senior Director, HR Business Partners for US Commercial, Legal and Compliance, and held several earlier roles, including as Director, Global Leadership and Development. Prior to Jazz, Ms. Patel was Senior Director, Strategic HR, Global Development at Elan Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Patel also worked earlier in her career at Johnson & Johnson companies, Scios and ALZA, and at an Eli Lilly company, IVAC.

"I am ecstatic to join the IDEAYA team, and to support its efforts to build a leading precision medicine oncology company. The company's programs enable a unique opportunity to pursue its vision of improving patients' lives through transformative precision medicines," said Ms. Patel.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with small molecule drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from the targeted therapies IDEAYA is developing. IDEAYA is applying these capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including direct targeting of oncogenic pathways and synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to enhancement of our team, advancement of our programs, and ability to build a leading synthetic lethality biopharmaceutical company. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause IDEAYA's preclinical and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including IDEAYA's programs' early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 24, 2020 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

