IDEAYA Biosciences : to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

05/19/2020 | 06:01am EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA), an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics, announced that Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer and President at IDEAYA Biosciences, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat discussion hosted by Maury Raycroft, Ph.D.,  Equity Analyst, at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tues, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 am PT). 

___________________

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics.  IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with small molecule drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from the targeted therapies IDEAYA is developing.  IDEAYA is applying these capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including direct targeting of oncogenic pathways and synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets. 

__________________

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 12, 2020 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

___________________

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-biosciences-to-participate-in-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference-on-tuesday-june-2-2020-301061319.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.


