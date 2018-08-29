Log in
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
Idemitsu Kosan : As the first time ever, explore the possibility of supplying offshore oil and gas platforms with power from offshore wind

08/29/2018 | 04:37am CEST
The selected concept for the project is to build an offshore wind farm called 'Hywind Tampen floating wind farm' consisting of the 8MW x 11 wind turbines (Total 88MW) at a site near the offshore oil and gas platforms in Norweigian North Sea and supply the platforms with power from floating offshore wind. This could be the first time an offshore wind farm is directly connected to oil and gas platforms. The power from the wind turbine would be supplied to the Snorre field, of which the company owns a 9.6％ interest through Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS, and also to the nearby Gullfaks field. Equinor's 'Hywind' concept has been selected as floating offshore wind technology for the project. The wind farm may meet about 35％ of the power demand of the platforms, which are currently operated with power from gas turbines. In periods of higher wind speed this percentage will be significantly higher. We will now future mature the project for a possible investment decision in 2019.

We continuously strive to minimize the environmental impact for our resource development business by implementing emerging technology at the offshore operations.

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 02:36:08 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 185 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 142 B
Debt 2019 957 B
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 7,77
P/E ratio 2020 8,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 1 124 B
Technical analysis trends IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5 853  JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shunichi Kito President & Representative Director
Takashi Tsukioka Chairman
Yoshihisa Matsumoto Representative Director & Vice President
Katsumi Saito Managing Director
Takashi Matsushita Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.19.91%10 101
CHEVRON CORPORATION-4.94%228 041
HOLLYFRONTIER CORP43.65%12 963
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-7.12%11 512
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION-30.09%11 191
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%9 080
