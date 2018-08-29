Idemitsu Kosan : As the first time ever, explore the possibility of supplying offshore oil and gas platforms with power from offshore wind

The selected concept for the project is to build an offshore wind farm called 'Hywind Tampen floating wind farm' consisting of the 8MW x 11 wind turbines (Total 88MW) at a site near the offshore oil and gas platforms in Norweigian North Sea and supply the platforms with power from floating offshore wind. This could be the first time an offshore wind farm is directly connected to oil and gas platforms. The power from the wind turbine would be supplied to the Snorre field, of which the company owns a 9.6％ interest through Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS, and also to the nearby Gullfaks field. Equinor's 'Hywind' concept has been selected as floating offshore wind technology for the project. The wind farm may meet about 35％ of the power demand of the platforms, which are currently operated with power from gas turbines. In periods of higher wind speed this percentage will be significantly higher. We will now future mature the project for a possible investment decision in 2019.

We continuously strive to minimize the environmental impact for our resource development business by implementing emerging technology at the offshore operations.