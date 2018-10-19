Idemitsu Kosan : LCR Honda IDEMITSU rider Nakagami participates in Japanese Grand Prix as a MotoGP rider competing at the top level in motorcycle world championships!

Log in
10/19/2018 | 10:38am CEST

100-8321 東京都千代田区丸の内三丁目１番１号 TEL:03-3213-3115 FAX03-3213-3049http://www.idemitsu.co.jp

October 19, 2018

Press Release

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

LCR Honda IDEMITSU rider Nakagami participates in Japanese Grand Prix as a MotoGP rider competing at the top level in motorcycle world championships!

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Shunichi Kito; hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that Takaaki Nakagami who rides for LCR Honda IDEMITSU, for which the Company acts as the main sponsor, and takes part in MotoGP, the pinnacle class of world championship motorcycle road racing, will compete in the final race of the Japanese Grand Prix to be held at Twin Ring Motegi on Sunday, October 21.

The coming race is the first grand prix held in his

native land in which Nakagami participates as a

MotoGP rider. In addition, he will be the first

Japanese rider in four years to take on the challenge

of MotoGP.

Chosen as one of the top 24 riders in the world,

Nakagami competes representing Japan, so we ask

you for continued support for him.

The Company has created posters (not for sale)

to support Nakagami and is planning to display

them at the Company's service stations so that you

can enjoy them.

The poster illustration was prepared by Mr.

Shohei Harumoto, an artist of a motorcycle racing

manga series, Kirin.

The Company will continue to support Nakagami and, at the same time, continue contributing to the development of motorsports culture.

Video is now available for viewing! MotoGP Rider Nakagami

"Competing in Japanese Grand Prix -IDEMITSU CONTINUE THE CHALLENGE-" Part We hope that Nakagami will achieve great success like in the manga!

URL: http://movie.idemitsu.co.jp/category/videos/tvcm?sscl=submain8

For inquiries regarding this press release, please contact:

(Ms. Takimoto) Public Relations Section, Public Relations Department, Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. TEL: +81-3-3213-3115 MAIL:public.relations@idemitsu.com

URLhttp://www.idemitsu.co.jp

Reference

1. Rider Takaaki Nakagami's profile

February 9, 1992 (Age: 26)

Rides for LCR Honda IDEMITSU

Rider in the MotoGP class of the World Championship of motorcycle road racing Born in Chiba, Nakagami started riding a pocket bike at the age of 4 and made his road racing debut at the age of 12. Only two years later, he stayed in the Japanese GP125 championship and won every race of the season, becoming the youngest ever Japanese GP125 champion.

Signing with LCR Honda IDEMITSU,

Nakagami moved up in 2018 to the top MotoGP class, which he had set as a goal ever since he was a child.

22018 season results and schedule

NO.

Date of final race

Name of Grand Prix

Ranking

NO.

Date of final race

Name of Grand Prix

Ranking

1

March 18

Qatar GP

17th

11

August 12

Austrian GP

15th

2

April 8

Argentine GP

13th

12

August 26

British GP

Canceled

3

April 22

Americas GP

14th

13

September 9

San Marino & Riviera di Rimini GP

13th

4

May 6

Spanish GP

12th

14

September 23

Aragon GP

12th

5

May 20

French GP

15th

15

October 7

Thailand GP

22nd

6

June 3

Italian GP

18th

16

October 21

Japanese GP

7

June 17

Catalonia GP

RT

17

October 28

Australian GP

8

July 1

Dutch GP

19th

18

November 4

Malaysia GP

9

July 15

German GP

RT

19

November 19

Valencia GP

10

August 5

Czech GP

17th

3. What is the World Championship of motorcycle road racing (GP class)?

It refers to international motorcycle road racing events held in one place after another around the world (a total of 19 races) to award the World Championship to the most successful rider over a season, as determined by a points system. The championship is divided into three classes based on engine displacement: pinnacle MotoGP class, 1,000 cc; Moto2 class, 600 cc; and Moto3 class, 250 cc.

Disclaimer

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 08:37:03 UTC
