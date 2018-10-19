Idemitsu Kosan : LCR Honda IDEMITSU rider Nakagami participates in Japanese Grand Prix as a MotoGP rider competing at the top level in motorcycle world championships!

October 19, 2018

Press Release

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

LCR Honda IDEMITSU rider Nakagami participates in Japanese Grand Prix as a MotoGP rider competing at the top level in motorcycle world championships!

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Shunichi Kito; hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that Takaaki Nakagami who rides for LCR Honda IDEMITSU, for which the Company acts as the main sponsor, and takes part in MotoGP, the pinnacle class of world championship motorcycle road racing, will compete in the final race of the Japanese Grand Prix to be held at Twin Ring Motegi on Sunday, October 21.

The coming race is the first grand prix held in his

native land in which Nakagami participates as a

MotoGP rider. In addition, he will be the first

Japanese rider in four years to take on the challenge

of MotoGP.

Chosen as one of the top 24 riders in the world,

Nakagami competes representing Japan, so we ask

you for continued support for him.

The Company has created posters (not for sale)

to support Nakagami and is planning to display

them at the Company's service stations so that you

can enjoy them.

The poster illustration was prepared by Mr.

Shohei Harumoto, an artist of a motorcycle racing

manga series, Kirin.

The Company will continue to support Nakagami and, at the same time, continue contributing to the development of motorsports culture.

▼Video is now available for viewing! MotoGP Rider Nakagami

"Competing in Japanese Grand Prix -IDEMITSU CONTINUE THE CHALLENGE-" Part We hope that Nakagami will achieve great success like in the manga!

URL: http://movie.idemitsu.co.jp/category/videos/tvcm?sscl=submain8

For inquiries regarding this press release, please contact: (Ms. Takimoto) Public Relations Section, Public Relations Department, Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. TEL: +81-3-3213-3115 MAIL:public.relations@idemitsu.com URLhttp://www.idemitsu.co.jp

【Reference】

1. Rider Takaaki Nakagami's profile

February 9, 1992 (Age: 26)

Rides for LCR Honda IDEMITSU

Rider in the MotoGP class of the World Championship of motorcycle road racing Born in Chiba, Nakagami started riding a pocket bike at the age of 4 and made his road racing debut at the age of 12. Only two years later, he stayed in the Japanese GP125 championship and won every race of the season, becoming the youngest ever Japanese GP125 champion.

Signing with LCR Honda IDEMITSU,

Nakagami moved up in 2018 to the top MotoGP class, which he had set as a goal ever since he was a child.

2．2018 season results and schedule

NO. Date of final race Name of Grand Prix Ranking NO. Date of final race Name of Grand Prix Ranking 1 March 18 Qatar GP 17th 11 August 12 Austrian GP 15th 2 April 8 Argentine GP 13th 12 August 26 British GP Canceled 3 April 22 Americas GP 14th 13 September 9 San Marino & Riviera di Rimini GP 13th 4 May 6 Spanish GP 12th 14 September 23 Aragon GP 12th 5 May 20 French GP 15th 15 October 7 Thailand GP 22nd 6 June 3 Italian GP 18th 16 October 21 Japanese GP 7 June 17 Catalonia GP RT 17 October 28 Australian GP 8 July 1 Dutch GP 19th 18 November 4 Malaysia GP 9 July 15 German GP RT 19 November 19 Valencia GP 10 August 5 Czech GP 17th ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐

3. What is the World Championship of motorcycle road racing (GP class)?

It refers to international motorcycle road racing events held in one place after another around the world (a total of 19 races) to award the World Championship to the most successful rider over a season, as determined by a points system. The championship is divided into three classes based on engine displacement: pinnacle MotoGP class, 1,000 cc; Moto2 class, 600 cc; and Moto3 class, 250 cc.