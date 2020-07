Management Vision

We are an energy co-creation company that values diversity and inclusiveness, creates new values with customers and stakeholders, and seeks harmony with the environment and society.

●We will deliver various forms of energy and materials in a sustainable manner.

●We will expand and share our problem-solving capabilities with the world.

●We will grow stronger by anticipating change and responding flexibly.

Securities Code: No. 5019

June 10, 2020

To the Shareholders:

NOTICE OF THE 105TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support.

Please note that the 105th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held as described below.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and place the highest priority on your safety, we would greatly appreciate it if you could refrain from attending the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in person, and instead exercise your voting rights either through mail or the Internet (deadline: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020).

Yours very truly,

Shunichi Kito

President and Representative

Director

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

1-1, Marunouchi 3-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Description

1. Date and hour of the meeting: Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

2. Place of the meeting: "Grand Ball Room", 3F, Grand Hyatt Tokyo 10-3, Roppongi 6-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

3. Matters forming the objects of the meeting: Matters to be reported: 1. Report on the business report, the consolidated financial statements and the results of audit of the consolidated financial statements by the accounting auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 105th fiscal year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) 2. Report on the non-consolidated financial statements for the 105th fiscal year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) Matters to be resolved: Proposition No. 1: Election of twelve (12) Directors Proposition No. 2: Election of one (1) Statutory Auditor Proposition No. 3: Election of one (1) Substitute Statutory Auditor

4. Matters regarding exercise of voting rights: 1. If you expect to be present by proxy, please make a document evidencing his/her power of attorney presented to a receptionist at the place of the meeting, together with the voting form. (Such proxy must be another shareholder (being one (1) person) of the Company entitled to vote.) 2. If any institutional investor or any other shareholder who holds shares on behalf of third parties desires to diversely exercise voting rights, please give notice to that effect and of the reason therefor to the Company in writing no later than three (3) days prior to the date of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. 3. All fees payable to Internet service providers and telecommunication carriers (such as phone line charges) in accessing the website for the exercise of voting rights must be borne by the shareholders.



 The reception of this meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. on the date of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

 Of the documents to be provided upon giving notice of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the following documents, which are posted on our Internet website(https://www.idss.co.jp/) in accordance with the applicable laws and ordinances and Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, are not included in the attached documents to the notice of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The attached documents to the notice of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, as well as the following documents, which are posted on our Internet website, are part of the consolidated financial statements or non-consolidated financial statements that have been audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members in preparing their audit report and by the accounting auditors in preparing their accounting auditors' reports, respectively. 1. "Major business offices and plants," "Accounting auditors," and "Systems to secure the properness of business activities (so called "internal control systems") and the summary of the status of the operation of the systems" of the Business Report 2. "Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, etc.", and "Notes to consolidated financial statements" 3. "Non-consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, etc.", and "Notes to non-consolidated financial statements"

 In the event of the revision of any matter in the business report, the consolidated financial statements, the non-consolidated financial statements and the Reference Document for the General Meeting of Shareholders prior to the date of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, it will be posted on our Internet website set forth above.

Instructions for Exercising Voting Rights

The right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders is an important right of all shareholders.

Please review the accompanying Reference Document for the General Meeting of Shareholders before exercising your voting rights.

There are three methods for voting at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

1. Voting by Attendance at the General Meeting of Shareholders

Please present the enclosed voting form to the reception desk if you are present at the meeting.

Date and hour of the meeting: Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

2. Postal Voting

Please indicate "Approve" or "Disapprove" with respect to each proposition on the enclosed voting form and submit the form.

Votes must be received by: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 5:30 p.m.

3. Electronic Voting via the Internet

Please input "Approve" or "Disapprove" in conformance with the guidance on the next page.

Votes must be completed by: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 5:30 p.m.

Please indicate approval or disapproval with respect to each proposition.

Propositions No. 1

Approval of all candidates: Mark ○ in the box labelled "賛" Disapproval of all candidates: Mark ○ in the box labelled "否" Disapproval of certain candidates: Mark ○ in the box labelled "賛" and indicate the number of each candidate you wish to disapprove. Propositions No. 2 and No. 3

Approval: Mark ○ in the box labelled "賛"

Disapproval: Mark ○ in the box labelled "否"

If you vote both by post and via the Internet, only the vote exercised via the Internet will be treated as valid.

If you vote more than once via the Internet, only the most recent vote will be treated as valid.