Japan's Toa Oil shuts 70,000 bpd Keihin CDU due to fault - spokesman

* Toa Oil Co shut the 70,000 barrels-per-day crudedistillation unit (CDU) at its Keihin refinery due to a fault, aspokesman at the Japanese refiner's parent, Idemitsu Kosan Co, said on Tuesday * Toa began restarting the CDU at the refinery near Tokyo onNov. 27 following planned maintenance, but was forced to shutthe unit two days later after the fault was discovered, theIdemitsu spokesman said * The spokesman declined to comment on the nature of thefault or when the unit would be restarted * Toa shut the CDU in early September for scheduledmaintenance