IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.

(5019)
Japan's Toa Oil shuts 70,000 bpd Keihin CDU due to fault - spokesman

12/02/2019 | 09:39pm EST

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; writing by Aaron Sheldrick)

* Toa Oil Co shut the 70,000 barrels-per-day crudedistillation unit (CDU) at its Keihin refinery due to a fault, aspokesman at the Japanese refiner's parent, Idemitsu Kosan Co, said on Tuesday * Toa began restarting the CDU at the refinery near Tokyo onNov. 27 following planned maintenance, but was forced to shutthe unit two days later after the fault was discovered, theIdemitsu spokesman said * The spokesman declined to comment on the nature of thefault or when the unit would be restarted * Toa shut the CDU in early September for scheduledmaintenance

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD. -0.74% 2966 End-of-day quote.-16.21%
KEIHIN CORPORATION -0.04% 2572 End-of-day quote.45.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.39% 61.12 Delayed Quote.16.47%
OBAYASHI CORPORATION 1.72% 1180 End-of-day quote.20.41%
TOA CORPORATION 3.68% 1577 End-of-day quote.25.36%
TOA OIL CO., LTD. -0.04% 2462 End-of-day quote.62.94%
WTI 0.23% 56.17 Delayed Quote.27.86%
