Saudi Aramco confirms Oct loading to Japan Petroleum Association - PAJ head

09/19/2019 | 03:15am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - The head of Saudi Aramco's Japanese unit has assured the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) that it would fulfil its supply contracts with Japanese customers, confirming all October loadings, the President of PAJ said.

The head of PAJ Takashi Tsukioka, who also serves as chairman of Idemitsu Kosan, said at a news conference the head of Saudi Aramco's local operations had visited the association on Wednesday.

"I heard some customers have been asked to switch oil grades but Idemitsu received a confirmation by Saudi Aramco on the October loading without any switching of oil grades," Tsukioka said.

An attack on state-owned producer Saudi Aramco's crude-processing facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais initially cut output by 5.7 million barrels per day and threw into question its ability to maintain oil exports.

"We were worried whether or not loading at Saudi Arabia could continue after the attack to Saudi Arabian oil facilities last week, but loading has resumed after a few days of delays, which eliminated our supply concerns," Tsukioka said.

He added that Idemitsu is planning to increase oil procurement next year from the United States and Russia where there is extra production capacity to cut dependence on the Middle East, but nothing has been decided.

Oil prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Thursday after days of turbulence, with markets soothed by Saudi Arabia's pledge to restore full production by end-September at facilities knocked out in drone and missile attacks last weekend.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. -4.24% 3165 End-of-day quote.-10.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.11% 63.54 Delayed Quote.11.63%
OBAYASHI CORP -1.00% 1085 End-of-day quote.10.71%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.02% 64.2789 Delayed Quote.-7.14%
WTI 0.03% 58.09 Delayed Quote.21.48%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 314 B
EBIT 2020 183 B
Net income 2020 131 B
Debt 2020 942 B
Yield 2020 5,16%
P/E ratio 2020 6,94x
P/E ratio 2021 6,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 955 B
Chart IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4 272,22  JPY
Last Close Price 3 165,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 67,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shunichi Kito President & Representative Director
Takashi Tsukioka Chairman
Kazuo Maruyama Director
Takashi Matsushita Representative Director & Vice President
Susumu Nibuya Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-10.59%8 827
CHEVRON CORPORATION14.15%235 195
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-13.47%9 998
HOLLYFRONTIER3.78%8 665
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD-11.82%5 606
CVR ENERGY, INC.26.89%4 393
