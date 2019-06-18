Kentucky Bar Association Deploys Delivery Trust® for a June 2019 launch of Identillect's Secure Communication

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX-V: ID), a trusted leading provider of compliant email security, announces the Kentucky Bar Association has selected Delivery Trust® as the preferred solution provider for bar members to help meet regulatory requirements and protect their sensitive communications. Identillect is the most widely partnered security provider, partnered with many bars across the United States.



John D. Meyers, Executive Director of the Kentucky Bar Association, stated, “Our members are always seeking to advance their knowledge and to utilize the latest technology. The bar has partnered with Identillect to provide cyber-security products and education to continually advance the technology available to our bar members. The bar staff is also deploying these security measures organization-wide striving to help meet regulatory requirements.”

Identillect CEO Todd Sexton states, “We are fortunate to serve the cyber-security needs of the members of another esteemed legal bar along with all of their staff members. The Kentucky Bar Association is a respected partner which encourages the most up-to-date cyber-security measures. Kentucky is the 12th state bar to partner with Identillect and we are honored to keep advancing the security standards of the legal community.”

In a recent American Bar Association article, David Ries, a well-known lawyer and author on cyber-security stated, “Confidential data in computers and information systems, including those used by attorneys and law firms, faces greater security threats today than ever before—and they continue to grow! Security breaches are becoming so prevalent that there is a new mantra in cybersecurity today: “It’s when not if,” a law firm or other entity will suffer a breach.” In an ABA Tech Report 2017 article they highlighted that lawyers are being specifically targeted.

Cyber-security threats are increasing, 43% of cyber-attacks are aimed at small businesses due to the lack of security infrastructure. The damages cybercrimes create for a business has no end in sight, it is estimated businesses will incur more than $6 Trillion annually by 2021 . The best way a business can combat being another statistic is through employee education and security protocols.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client’s critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. One simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

About Kentucky Bar Association

The Kentucky Bar Association is an independent agency of the Supreme Court of Kentucky. Its authority to regulate the legal profession in Kentucky, delegated by the Kentucky Supreme Court through rules, is derived from the Kentucky Constitution. Currently, the KBA serves approximately 18,720 active and inactive Kentucky licensed attorneys.



