Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Identiv Inc    INVE

IDENTIV INC (INVE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 09:59:24 pm
3.9 USD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Identiv : Completes Acquisition of Freedom, Liberty, Enterphone MESH, and Services Business Lines of Viscount Systems, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 03:49am CET

FREMONT, Calif., January 3, 2019 - Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global provider of physical security and secure identification, has completed its previously announced acquisition of substantially all assets of the Freedom, Liberty, and Enterphone™ MESH products and services of Viscount Systems, Inc.

The acquisition strengthens Identiv's premises segment by providing advanced, complementary solutions for the commercial and small- and medium-sized business (SMB) markets, leveraging Freedom's IT-centric software, defined architecture, and hardware-light platform. The acquisition also adds Viscount's web-based Freedom access control and Enterphone™ MESH telephone entry solutions to Identiv's premises solutions. The Freedom platform is known for its early adoption of a web, API-based, cloud-ready architecture. Focused on the SMB and commercial markets, Freedom, and the entry-level Liberty product line, are highly scalable, making them suitable for enterprise and federal solutions as well. Identiv believes the combination creates one of the most-advanced, IT-centric solutions for physical security.

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol 'INVE.' For more information, visit identiv.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those involving future events and future results that are based on current expectations as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management and can be identified by words such as 'anticipates', 'believes', 'plans', 'will', 'intends', 'expects', and similar references to the future. Any statement that is not a historical fact, including the statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding future operating and financial performance, the Company's beliefs that the acquisition is expected to strengthen the Company's competitive position, including its premises segment, the expected synergies resulting from the acquisition, including potential benefits to customers, and the expected financial benefits from the acquisition, and the Company's beliefs regarding its opportunities in various market segments is a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue the momentum in its business, its ability to successfully execute its business strategy, the actual benefits and synergies achieved through the acquisition, the level of customer orders, customer response to the acquisition, the success of its products and partnerships, industry trends and seasonality, and factors discussed in our public reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update such statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Najim Mostamand, CFA
Liolios Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
IR@identiv.com

Media Contact:
press@identiv.com

Disclaimer

Identiv Inc. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 02:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IDENTIV INC
03:49aIDENTIV : Completes Acquisition of Freedom, Liberty, Enterphone MESH, and Servic..
PU
01/03IDENTIV, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of ..
AQ
01/03IDENTIV : Completes Acquisition of Freedom, Liberty, Enterphone™ MESH, and..
AQ
2018IDENTIV : Secures Two New Banking Wins, Including a $3+ Million Three-Year Servi..
AQ
2018Identiv Secures Two New Banking Wins, Including a $3+ Million Three-Year Serv..
GL
2018IDENTIV, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
2018IDENTIV : to Acquire the Freedom, Liberty, Enterphone™ MESH, and Services ..
AQ
2018IDENTIV : to Acquire Mobile Security Company Thursby Software Systems, Inc.
AQ
2018IDENTIV : reaches deal to acquire mobile security software developer Thursby
AQ
2018IDENTIV : LifeSafety Power and Identiv strike technology partnership on connecte..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 77,1 M
EBIT 2018 -1,37 M
Net income 2018 -5,14 M
Debt 2018 2,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 60,4 M
Chart IDENTIV INC
Duration : Period :
Identiv Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDENTIV INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Humphreys Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Ernest Ousley Chairman
Manfred Mueller COO, General Manager-Identity & Credentials
Sandra Wallach Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gary Alan Kremen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDENTIV INC8.33%60
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%12 967
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%6 662
AISINOCO. LTD0.52%6 232
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%4 889
SYNNEX CORPORATION0.40%4 152
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.