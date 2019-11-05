Log in
IDENTIV, INC.

Identiv : to Attend the ROTH Technology and New Industrials Day on November 13, 2019

11/05/2019 | 11:20am EST

FREMONT, Calif., November 5, 2019 - Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global provider of physical security and secure identification, is scheduled to participate in the ROTH Technology and New Industrials Day conference. The event will be held on November 13, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

Event: ROTH Technology and New Industrials Day
Date: November 13, 2019
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.


Identiv management is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Identiv management, please contact your ROTH representative or Identiv's IR team at IR@identiv.com.

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly-traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol 'INVE.' For more information, visit identiv.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Gateway Investor Relations
+ 1 949.574.3860
IR@identiv.com

Media Contact:
press@identiv.com

Disclaimer

Identiv Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 16:19:03 UTC
