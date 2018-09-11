Log in
IDENTIV INC
Identiv : to Participate in Northland's Artificial Intelligence Investor Conference on September 17, 2018

09/11/2018

FREMONT, Calif., September 11, 2018 - Identiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVE), a global provider of physical security and secure identification, has been invited to participate in Northland Capital Markets' Artificial Intelligence Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held September 14 and September 17, 2018.

Identiv management is scheduled to present on Monday, September 17 at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET). The presentation will be held as a video conference and will follow a Q&A format moderated by Senior Research Analyst Mike Latimore.

Please contact a Northland representative for the video conference call information. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days via the investor relations section on Identiv's website.

Northland Capital Markets is the trade name for certain capital markets and investment banking services of Northland Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC and registered with the SEC and MSRB.

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol 'INVE.' For more information, visit identiv.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Matt Glover and Najim Mostamand, CFA
Liolios Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
IR@identiv.com

Media Contact
press@identiv.com

Disclaimer

Identiv Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 16:16:05 UTC
