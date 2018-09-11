Identiv : to Participate in Northland’s Artificial Intelligence Investor Conference on September 17, 2018

FREMONT, Calif., September 11, 2018 - Identiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVE), a global provider of physical security and secure identification, has been invited to participate in Northland Capital Markets' Artificial Intelligence Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held September 14 and September 17, 2018.

Identiv management is scheduled to present on Monday, September 17 at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET). The presentation will be held as a video conference and will follow a Q&A format moderated by Senior Research Analyst Mike Latimore.

Please contact a Northland representative for the video conference call information. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days via the investor relations section on Identiv's website.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol 'INVE.' For more information, visit identiv.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Glover and Najim Mostamand, CFA

Liolios Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@identiv.com

Media Contact

press@identiv.com