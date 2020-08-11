Idera Pharmaceuticals : August 2020 Corporate Overview 4.6 MB 0 08/11/2020 | 08:09am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Injecting Innovation into Cancer Immunotherapy Idera's Investigational TLR9 Agonist Tilsotolimod in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors CorporateAugust 2020 Overview Forward-Looking Statements & Other Important Cautions This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe There are a number of important factors that could cause Idera's actual results to harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking securities laws including statements about Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (the statements, including, without limitation: whether the Company's cash resources "Company" or "Idera") expectations for, and obligations under, the content will be sufficient to fund the Company's continuing operations and the further contained in this presentation. All statements, other than statements of historical development of the Company's programs; whether interim results from a clinical fact, included or incorporated in this presentation, including statements regarding trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results obtained in the Company's strategy, future operations, collaborations, intellectual property, preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of the results that will be cash resources, financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, generated in future clinical trials, including in clinical trials in different disease plans, objectives of management, stockholder value, value growth, commercial indications; whether products based on Idera's technology will advance into or and expansion opportunities, market demand, sales projections, possible through the clinical trial process on a timely basis or at all and receive approval indications, and clinical trial plans, including enrollment and timing of results, are from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," agencies; and if the Company's products receive approval, whether they will be "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," successfully distributed and marketed. All forward-looking statements included in "projects," "continue," "will," "schedule," and "would" and similar expressions are this presentation are made as of the date hereof, and are expressly qualified in intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking their entirety by this cautionary notice and additional risks and uncertainties, statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the predictions based on the Company's current expectations and projections about Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, future events and various assumptions. Idera cannot guarantee that it will actually and otherwise in the Company's filings and reports filed with Securities and achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking Exchange Commission. While Idera may elect to do so at some point in the future, statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward- the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may be beyond Idera's forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of or otherwise, except as may be required by law. the Company to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. © 2020 IDERA 2 Injecting Innovation into Cancer Immunotherapy Idera's investigational TLR9 agonist tilsotolimod in combination with checkpoint inhibitors © 2020 IDERA - OVERVIEW 3 • • • • • • Injecting Innovation into Cancer Immunotherapy Near-term value growth driven by tilsotolimod Phase 3 Trial Enrollment Complete Encouraging Translational & Phase 2 Data MSS-CRC Cohort Underway Collaborations with BMS & AbbVie Strong Exclusivity Proposition Financial Flexibility Secured © 2020 IDERA - OVERVIEW 4 Tilsotolimod is designed to stimulate the immune system Administered locally, this may lead to systemic responses and better patient outcomes with checkpoint inhibitors Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125) is an investigational synthetic oligonucleotide that binds to TLR9. It alters the tumor microenvironment by improving antigen presentation by dendritic cells and macrophages with subsequent proliferation of antigen-specific cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CD8+ T cells) in both injected and non-injected tumors. This results in tumor cell death. (HAYMAKER, SITC 2017) © 2020 IDERA - OVERVIEW 5 Key Attributes of Tilsotolimod vs Other Therapies Following anti-PD-1 • Non-viral • Single site of • No device injection • needed Total treatment • Can be duration of 6 months* administered into deep lesions or viscera (with radiology guidance) © 2020 IDERA - OVERVIEW *For tilsotolimod + ipilimumab combination in ILLUMINATE-301 6 ILLUMINATE-301 © 2020 IDERA - ILLUMINATE-301 7 ILLUMINATE-301 A Randomized Phase 3 Study of Tilsotolimod in Combination with Ipilimumab Compared with Ipilimumab Alone in Patients with Advanced Melanoma Following Progression on or After Anti- PD-1 Therapy © 2020 IDERA - ILLUMINATE-301 8 High Unmet Medical Need in Metastatic Melanoma for Patients Who Progress After PD-1 Inhibitors Historical data of 321 patients suggest ipilimumab monotherapy ORR of 9.5% and DCR of 28.7%* ORR: Overall Response Rate; DCR: Disease Control Rate. Weighted average of above 6 studies. There are three additional studies of n=9, n=8, n=7 respectively: Aya, et al., Future Oncol. 2016;12(23):2683-2688 (ORR=22%); Jacobsoone-Ulrich et al., Melanoma Res. 2016;26(2):153-156 (ORR=50%); Saijo, et al., Tohoku J. Exp. Med., 2019;248:37-43 (ORR=0%). © 2020 IDERA - ILLUMINATE-301 N ORR DCR 97 13% 45% 60 4% 16% 47 4% 17% 47 16% 42% 40 10% 18% 30 7% 13% Reference Long et al (2016, Nov). Outcomes in patients treated with ipilimumab after pembrolizumab in KEYNOTE-006. Presented at the Society for Melanoma Research 2016 Congress, Boston, MA. Fujisawa et al. Retrospective study of advanced melanoma patients treated with ipilimumab after nivolumab: Analysis of 60 Japanese patients. J. Dermatol. Sci. 2018;89(1):60-66. Weichenthal et al. Salvage therapy after failure from anti PD- 1 single agent treatment, A Study by the German ADOReg melanoma registry. J. Clin. Oncol. 2019;37:15_suppl,9505. Zimmer et al. Ipilimumab alone or in combination with nivolumab after progression on anti PD-1 therapy in advanced melanoma. Eur. J. Cancer. 2017;75:47-55. Bowyer et al. Efficacy and toxicity of treatment with the anti- CTLA-4 antibody ipilimumab in patients with metastatic melanoma after prior anti-PD-1 therapy. Br. J. Cancer. 2016;114(10):1084-1089. Muto et al. Investigation of clinical factors associated with longer overall survival in advanced melanoma patients treated with sequential ipilimumab. J. Dermatology. 2019;46:498-506.9 Heading Toward Our First Commercial Opportunity High unmet need in advanced anti-PD1-refractory melanoma patients U.S. peak year sales estimate > $500 million, if approved4 American Cancer Society. www.cancer.org/cancer/melanoma-skin- cancer/about/key-statistics.html. Accessed March 2, 2020. Watson et al. 1. 2011;65(5):S6 Mooradian and Sullivan. J. 2019;33(4). 2. Based on current company forecast through 2030. Am. Acad. Dermatol. 3. Cancer Network. 4. 9,100 Diagnosedto 11,000 Tilsotolimod Eligible 70% - 85% Progression After PD-13 ~13% Beyond Localized and Eligible for PD-12 100,000 Invasive Melanoma1 Diagnosed © 2020 IDERA - ILLUMINATE-301 10 ILLUMINATE-301 Study Objectives Primary To compareObjectivethe efficacy, measured by overall survival (OS) and ORR, of intratumoral tilsotolimod in combination with ipilimumab vs ipilimumab alone. Secondary ObjectivesTo assess other measures of clinical benefit, safety, pharmacokinetics, and patient-reported outcomes, Exploratory ObjecTo investigateves potential biomarkers and the incidence of anti-tilsotolimod antibodies. © 2020 IDERA - ILLUMINATE-301 11 ILLUMINATE-301 Randomized trial design Arm A Patient Stratification • Duration of prior anti- PD-1 therapy (< 12 or • ≥ 12 weeks) Metastasis stage (M1c Key Inclusion Criteria • Age ≥ 18 years • Stage III or Stage IV melanoma • ≥ 1 measurable lesion Randomization Ipilimumab 3 mg/kg (4 doses: weeks 1, 4, 7, and 10) Treatment Duration: 10 weeks Primary endpoint family ORR by independent review per RECIST v1.1

by independent review per RECIST v1.1 OS or other) accessible for injection Arm B No Crossover Key secondary endpoints • BRAF mutation status and prior targeted therapy • BRAF wild type, mutation positive with, or without prior targeted therapy • ECOG PS ≤ 1 • Adequate organ function Key Exclusion Criteria Prior TLR agonists

Prior ipilimumab*

CNS disease 1:1 N ≈ 454 Ipilimumab 3 mg/kg

(4 doses: weeks 2, 5, 8, and 11)

+ • Intratumoral tilsotolimod 8 mg (9 doses: weeks 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 11, 16, 20, and 24 Treatment duration: 24 weeks BMS is providing Idera the ipilimumab for ILLUMINATE-301 free of charge Durable response rate (DRR)

Duration of response (DOR)

Time to response

Progression-free survival (PFS)

survival (PFS) PFS and OS at 1 & 2 years

Patient-reported outcomes

outcomes Safety ipilimumab, i.v. Arm B tilsotolimod, i.t. *Unless in adjuvant setting and completed ≥ 6 months prior to randomization. i.v., intravenous; i.t., intratumoral; ORR, overall response rate; OS, overall survival © 2020 IDERA - ILLUMINATE-301 12 ILLUMINATE-301 Enrollment complete March 2020 Data expected Q1 2021 © 2020 IDERA - ILLUMINATE-301 13 Reasons to Believe 01 Encouraging Clinical Data 02 Translational Data © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE 14 Reasons to Believe 01 Encouraging Clinical Data 02 Translational Data © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE 15 ILLUMINATE-204 A prelude to 301 Primary Phase 2 Objective To assess preliminary clinical activity of tilsotolimod in combination with ipilimumab at the recommended phase 2 dose in patients with metastatic melanoma that is not responsive to PD-1 inhibitor therapy, using Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST v1.1). Key Secondary To furtherObjectivesassess the safety and tolerability of tilsotolimod in combination with ipilimumab. To assess efficacy of the combination using: Overall survival (OS) • Duration of response (DoR)and • & disease control rate (DCR). © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA 16 ILLUMINATE-204 Trial design: ipilimumab arm Patients: Adults with unresectable or metastatic melanoma Radiologic (RECIST v1.1) or symptomatic progression on or after a PD-1 inhibitor

PD-1 inhibitor ≥ 21d from most recent anti-PD-1

anti-PD-1 Prior ipilimumab allowed

BRAFwt: maximum 2 lines prior systemic therapy

BRAF v600 : maximum 3 lines prior systemic therapy

: maximum 3 lines prior systemic therapy Ocular melanoma excluded ipilimumab, i.v. Predose 1 2 3 5 8 11 tilsotolimod, i.t. * Biopsy 24 hr biopsy Biopsy Dose-Finding n = 18

Tilsotolimod (4, 8, 16, 32 mg) + ipilimumab Recommended Phase 2 Dose • n1 = 52 (49 efficacy evaluable) • Tilsotolimod 8 mg + ipilimumab 1 includes 8 mg patients from the dose-finding portion of the trial. - # weeks - 17 23 29 * * * * Indicates disease assessment © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA 17 ILLUMINATE-204 Patient Demographics & Baseline Characteristics All tilsotolimod + ipilimumab patients (safety population) Tilsotolimod + Ipilimumab N = 62 Median Age, Years (Range) 62 (32-91) Male, n (%) 38 (61.3%) Race, n (%) White 56 (90.3%) Other 6 (9.7%) Primary Histology, n (%) Cutaneous 49 (79.0%) Ocular 0 Mucosal 6 (9.7%) Other 7 (11.3%) Tilsotolimod + Ipilimumab N = 62 Disease Stage, n (%) IIIA 2 (3.2%) IIIB 2 (3.2%) IIIC 14 (22.6%) IV 44 (71.0%) IV (M1c) 27 (43.5%) Visceral Metastases, n (%) 32 (51.6%) Elevated LDH, n (%) 15 (24.2%) BRAF Mutation, n (%) 30 (48.4%) Prior Systemic Therapy, n (%) PD-(L)1 Inhibitor 62 (100%) © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA 18 ILLUMINATE-204 Final Results Topline data Tilsotolimod + Ipilimumab 95% Confidence (n=49)1 Interval (CI) Overall Response Rate (CR or PR) 22.4% (11) 11.8 - 36.6% Disease Control Rate (CR, PR, or SD) 71.4% (35) 56.7 - 83.4% Median Overall Survival 21.0 months (49) 9.8 - NR2 • 2 confirmed Complete Responses (CR) • • 7 of 11 RECIST v1.1 responses durable (> 6 mos.) Median Duration of Response (DOR) of 11.4 months (95% CI: 3.3 - NR) © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA 2. 49 of 52 subjects had at least 1 post-baseline disease assessment 19 1. NR: not reached ILLUMINATE-204 Final Results Potential for clinically meaningful benefit Tilsotolimod + Ipilimumab Ipilimumab Monotherapy: Post PD-1 (n=49)1 (n=321)2 Overall Response Rate (CR or PR) 22.4% (11) 9.5% Disease Control Rate (CR, PR, or SD) 71.4% (35) 28.7% Median Overall Survival 21.0 months (49) Not available 49 of 52 subjects had at least 1 post-baseline disease assessment © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA1. Weighted average from pooled post-hoc analysis of 6 studies. References available on Slide 9.20 2. ILLUMINATE-204 Final Results Overall summary of treatment emergent adverse events (TEAE) Safety tilsotolimod + ipilimumab (N=62)1 Subjects reporting at least one Grade 3 or 4 TEAE Subjects reporting at least one Serious TEAE2 Subjects reporting at least one Immune-Related TEAE Subjects reporting at least one TEAE leading to discontinuation or death Maximum Severity Grade 3 Grade 4 (48.4%) (32.3%) (25.8%) 0 (0.0%) (38.7%) (9.7%) © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA 2. Includes all patients in ipilimumab arm (4, 8, 16, or 32 mg tilsotolimod) 21 1. Most common serious TEAEs included autoimmune hepatitis, hyponatremia, and hypophysitis (n=2 for each) ILLUMINATE-204 Summary Clinical Data Offers Promise for Patients • Median overall survival (OS) of 21 months is • encouraging and higher than historical datain anti-PD-1 refractory • Response rates (ORR/DCR) re clinically me ningful patients gene ally well-tolerated The combination appears to be • and does not appear to add immune related toxicity • Tilsotolimod may help to ipilimumab overcome resistance clinical benefit support mechanism related to Translational data Final 204 data to be presented as a Mini Oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress in September 2020. © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA 22 Reasons to Believe 01 Encouraging Clinical Data 02 Translational Data © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE 23 Robust Translational Program Analyses from Multiple Biopsies Evaluate Single Agent Immune Activity (tilsotolimod) Target engagement as •measured by activation of TypeDendriticI interferoncell maturationpathway Evaluate Combination Immune Activity (tilsotolimod + ipilimumab) In addition to target engagement & dendriticT celllpresencematuration: Presence of Ki67+ T cells • • as measuredexpressionby MHC-II • • Clonal expansion © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA 24 Induction of Type I IFN Response Gene Signature 24 hours post tilsotolimod injection Several inflammation-relatedgenes • were strongly upregulated (p<0.01) Most genes upregulated are part of • Type I IFN pathway (i.e.: IFT1, IFT2, IRF7) Transporter associated with antigen • processing (TAP1 and TAP2) genes are also highly upregulated Injected Lesion: 24 hrs vs baseline ILLUMINATE-204 tilsotolimod + ipilimumab in anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA 25 Rapid mDC1 Maturation & Macrophage Influx 24 hours post tilsotolimod injection Nanostring % H L A -D R o n m D C 1 c e lls n=12 1 0 0 8 0 6 0 4 0 2 0 0 Flow cytometry p=0.07 predose24hr © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA 26 T Cell Activation Gene Signature Profile CD8 activation induced early in responding patients n=13 Activation at Week 8 by Nanostring CXCL9 Pre-dose Week 8 (C3W1) CD27 CD3 CD8 Injected Distant Injected Distant (A) (B) CD86 IL12 IL2 TBX21 IFNG CD80 PD-L1 Source: SITC 2017 © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA 27 Presence of Ki67+ T cells Correlates with tumor regression % K i6 7 o n C D 8 + T c e lls 1 0 0 8 0 6 0 4 0 2 0 0 Predose Week 8 (C3W1) © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA 28 Potential to Overcome CTLA-4 Resistance Mechanism Upregulation of MHC class 1 Responses seen in HLA-ABC* low tumors at baseline (red box) HLA-ABC: human leukocyte antigen; ABC refers to three genes encoding MHC class I n=13 HLA-CHLA-AHLA-B GZMB PRF1 GZMK GZMA GZMM GZMH GNLY Source: SITC 2017 © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA 29 Expanding Clones in the Distant Lesion are Shared with the Injected Lesion Top 50 clones in the distant lesion of responding patients at Week 8 Clone shared Yes between lesions No Number = clonal specific change in frequency (Week 8 (C3W1)- predose) Source: SITC 2017 Circle size reflects the frequency of the clone relative to the other clones present © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA 30 Translational Program Summary Findings • Tilsotolimod alone results in activation of Type I interferon • in the injected lesion by 24 hours of drug administration pathway and maturat of intratum ral den ritic cells Observation of was incorporated into RP2D • (DC) immune infil ration selection Increased DC maturation observed in the distant lesion of responding patients at week 8 with concomitant Tumor regressioncorrelated with the increase in • clonal expan in the tumor presence of Ki67+ • Responses observed in tumors with low HLA-ABC baseline T- cells • expression, which are expanding on therapy in responding resistant to ipilimumab al e patientsMajor T arecellsharedclonesbetween local/injected and distant /noninjected lesions, indicating that priming/reactivation is to a shared antigen © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA 31 Tilsotolimod Expansion Opportunity Beyond Melanoma © 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY 32 ILLUMINATE-101 Monotherapy Study Duration of stable disease by tumor type 12 of 35 evaluable patients (34%) in the dose evaluation cohort and 3 of 16 (19%) in the melanoma cohort had stable disease © 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY 33 Tilsotolimod Induced Rapid Gene Expression Changes in the Tumor Microenvironment, Regardless of Tumor Type Differential Gene Expression Differential Gene Expression In Injected Lesion: 24 hrs vs baseline In Injected Lesion: 24 hrs vs baseline ILLUMINATE-204 ILLUMINATE-101 tilsotolimod + ipilimumab tilsotolimod in anti-PD-1 refractory monotherapy in advanced melanoma refractory solid tumors © 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY 34 ILLUMINATE-206 Evaluation of tilsotolimod combined with immunotherapy agents for the treatment of solid tumors Primary Phase 2 First Indication Multicohort MSS-CRC Protocol Design • • ~140,000 new cases Part 1: Individual cohorts for each High unmet need tumor type & combination with ~50,000 deaths. Cohorts designed with 2 parts • • 2: Safety, signal finding Of total CRC cases, MSS Randomized, represents 80-85% controlled expansion of (and a higher Part 1 indications proportion of deaths) BMS is providing Idera the ipilimumab and nivolumab for ILLUMINATE-206 free of charge © 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY 35 ILLUMINATE-206 Early Data Tilsotolimod + nivolumab + ipilimumab in MSS-CRC • Stepwise approach to ipilimumab dosing to monitor safety • profile as efficacy is explored encouraging initial Data from first 10 patients showed • per RECIST v1.1 Investigators reported that 6 of the progressing patients had safety profile along with 1 SD stability or reduction in size of injected lesions and 6 had • stability or reduction in overall size of uninjected lesions. • to be enrolled improve Planned changes in study design intended to Additional 10 patients • in this patient population include: Increasing frequency of ipilimumab dosing from Q8W to pote tial outcomes • Q3W Limiting the number of allowed prior lines of treatment to 2 • or fewer. Trial may expand further pending data from next set of patients © 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA Expanding Potential Growth Opportunities Emerging I/O addressable Moderatetumo s response to cornerstone anti-PD1Goal to increase number of approved settings ~174,000 Tilsotolimod 87%Eligibleprogression after PD-12 ~200,000 Unique Patients on PD-(L)1 Therapy1 "Cold" tumors not addressable with SignificantcurrentopportunityI/O in tumors with: Low mutation load Low dendritic cell infiltration © 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY 1. IQVIA Institute. Global Oncology Trends 2019. Parsippany, NJ. 2. Haslam and Prasad. JAMA Network Open. 2019;2(5):e192535. 37 Clinical Collaboration with AbbVie Further broadens expansion efforts ABBV-368(OX-40) + Tilsotolimod in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) The study will test three separate treatment arms (n = 69, 23 per arm): ABBV-368 plus tilsotolimod; • ABBV-368 plus tilsotolimod and nab-paclitaxel (chemotherapy); and • ABBV-368 plus tilsotolimod, nab-paclitaxel, and ABBV-181(anti-PD-1 agonist). • © 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY 38 Strong Exclusivity Three sources of exclusivity for tilsotolimod in the U.S. Composition of Method-of-Use Exclusivity Covers certain melanoma Matter Patent Patent Provides exclusivity treatments in combination until 2030 with therapies targeting (estimated), inclusive Est. expiration in of patent term CTLA-4,PD-1, or PD-L1 Sept. 2037 extension Orphan Drug Designation Granted "for treatment of melanomaby theStagesFDAIIb to IV" © 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY 39 Financials Financial resources for critical upcoming catalyst and potentially beyond Recently completed private placements December 2019: up to $97.7M ($10.1M received at closing) o April 2020: up to $20.7M ($5.0M received at closing)

o July 2020: up to $20.0M ($5.1M received at closing)

Including initial recent proceeds, cash runway anticipated into Q2 2021 © 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY 40 Near-Term Catalysts Completion of ILLUMINATE-301 enrollment…………………………………………… Q1 2020 Topline data from ILLUMINATE-204 …………………………………………………….. Q2 2020 Preliminary data (first 10 MSS-CRC patients) from ILLUMINATE-206……………… Q2 2020 Data from ILLUMINATE-301 ……………………………………………………………….. Q1 2021

……………………………………………………………….. Q1 2021 Additional data (second 10 MSS-CRC patients) from ILLUMINATE-206 …………..Q2 2021 © 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY 41

