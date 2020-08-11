Idera Pharmaceuticals : August 2020 Corporate Overview 4.6 MB

Log in
Idera Pharmaceuticals : August 2020 Corporate Overview

08/11/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Injecting Innovation into

Cancer Immunotherapy

Idera's Investigational TLR9 Agonist Tilsotolimod in Combination

with Checkpoint Inhibitors

CorporateAugust 2020 Overview

Forward-Looking Statements & Other Important Cautions

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe

There are a number of important factors that could cause Idera's actual results to

harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal

differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking

securities laws including statements about Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (the

statements, including, without limitation: whether the Company's cash resources

"Company" or "Idera") expectations for, and obligations under, the content

will be sufficient to fund the Company's continuing operations and the further

contained in this presentation. All statements, other than statements of historical

development of the Company's programs; whether interim results from a clinical

fact, included or incorporated in this presentation, including statements regarding

trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results obtained in

the Company's strategy, future operations, collaborations, intellectual property,

preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of the results that will be

cash resources, financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects,

generated in future clinical trials, including in clinical trials in different disease

plans, objectives of management, stockholder value, value growth, commercial

indications; whether products based on Idera's technology will advance into or

and expansion opportunities, market demand, sales projections, possible

through the clinical trial process on a timely basis or at all and receive approval

indications, and clinical trial plans, including enrollment and timing of results, are

from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory

forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates,"

agencies; and if the Company's products receive approval, whether they will be

"plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely,"

successfully distributed and marketed. All forward-looking statements included in

"projects," "continue," "will," "schedule," and "would" and similar expressions are

this presentation are made as of the date hereof, and are expressly qualified in

intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking

their entirety by this cautionary notice and additional risks and uncertainties,

statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are

including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the

predictions based on the Company's current expectations and projections about

Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019,

future events and various assumptions. Idera cannot guarantee that it will actually

and otherwise in the Company's filings and reports filed with Securities and

achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking

Exchange Commission. While Idera may elect to do so at some point in the future,

statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-

the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking

looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and

statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any

unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may be beyond Idera's

forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events

control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of

or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

the Company to be materially different from future results, performance, or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

© 2020 IDERA

2

Injecting Innovation into Cancer Immunotherapy

Idera's investigational TLR9 agonist tilsotolimod in combination with checkpoint inhibitors

© 2020 IDERA - OVERVIEW

3

Injecting

Innovation into

Cancer Immunotherapy

Near-term value growth driven by tilsotolimod

Phase 3 Trial Enrollment Complete

Encouraging Translational & Phase 2 Data

MSS-CRC Cohort Underway

Collaborations with BMS & AbbVie

Strong Exclusivity Proposition

Financial Flexibility Secured

© 2020 IDERA - OVERVIEW

4

Tilsotolimod is designed to stimulate the immune system

Administered locally, this may lead to systemic responses and better patient outcomes with checkpoint inhibitors

Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125) is an investigational synthetic oligonucleotide that binds to TLR9. It alters the tumor microenvironment by improving antigen presentation by dendritic cells and macrophages with subsequent proliferation of antigen-specific cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CD8+ T cells) in both injected and non-injected tumors. This results in tumor cell death.

(HAYMAKER, SITC 2017)

© 2020 IDERA - OVERVIEW

5

Key Attributes of Tilsotolimod

vs Other Therapies Following anti-PD-1

Non-viral

Single site of

No device

injection

needed

Total treatment

Can be

duration of

6 months*

administered

into deep lesions

or viscera

(with radiology guidance)

© 2020 IDERA - OVERVIEW

*For tilsotolimod + ipilimumab combination in ILLUMINATE-301

6

ILLUMINATE-301

© 2020 IDERA - ILLUMINATE-301

7

ILLUMINATE-301

A Randomized Phase 3 Study of Tilsotolimod in Combination with Ipilimumab Compared with Ipilimumab Alone in Patients with Advanced Melanoma Following Progression on or After Anti- PD-1 Therapy

© 2020 IDERA - ILLUMINATE-301

8

High Unmet Medical Need in Metastatic Melanoma for Patients Who Progress After PD-1 Inhibitors

Historical data of 321 patients suggest ipilimumab monotherapy ORR of 9.5% and DCR of 28.7%*

  • ORR: Overall Response Rate; DCR: Disease Control Rate. Weighted average of above 6 studies. There are three additional studies of n=9, n=8, n=7 respectively: Aya, et al., Future Oncol. 2016;12(23):2683-2688 (ORR=22%); Jacobsoone-Ulrich et al., Melanoma Res. 2016;26(2):153-156 (ORR=50%); Saijo, et al., Tohoku J. Exp. Med., 2019;248:37-43 (ORR=0%).

© 2020 IDERA - ILLUMINATE-301

N ORR DCR

97 13% 45%

60 4% 16%

47 4% 17%

47 16% 42%

40 10% 18%

30 7% 13%

Reference

Long et al (2016, Nov). Outcomes in patients treated with ipilimumab after pembrolizumab in KEYNOTE-006. Presented at the Society for Melanoma Research 2016 Congress, Boston, MA.

Fujisawa et al. Retrospective study of advanced melanoma patients treated with ipilimumab after nivolumab: Analysis of 60 Japanese patients. J. Dermatol. Sci. 2018;89(1):60-66. Weichenthal et al. Salvage therapy after failure from anti PD- 1 single agent treatment, A Study by the German ADOReg melanoma registry. J. Clin. Oncol. 2019;37:15_suppl,9505. Zimmer et al. Ipilimumab alone or in combination with nivolumab after progression on anti PD-1 therapy in advanced melanoma. Eur. J. Cancer. 2017;75:47-55.

Bowyer et al. Efficacy and toxicity of treatment with the anti- CTLA-4 antibody ipilimumab in patients with metastatic melanoma after prior anti-PD-1 therapy. Br. J.

Cancer. 2016;114(10):1084-1089.

Muto et al. Investigation of clinical factors associated with longer overall survival in advanced melanoma patients treated with sequential ipilimumab. J. Dermatology.

2019;46:498-506.9

Heading Toward

Our First Commercial

Opportunity

High unmet need in advanced anti-PD1-refractory melanoma patients

U.S. peak year sales estimate > $500 million, if approved4

American Cancer Society. www.cancer.org/cancer/melanoma-skin-

cancer/about/key-statistics.html. Accessed March 2, 2020.

Watson et al.

1.

2011;65(5):S6 Mooradian and Sullivan.

J.

2019;33(4).

2.

Based on current company forecast through 2030.

Am. Acad. Dermatol.

3.

Cancer

Network.

4.

9,100

Diagnosedto

11,000

Tilsotolimod

Eligible

70% - 85%

Progression After

PD-13

~13% Beyond Localized and Eligible for PD-12

100,000 Invasive

Melanoma1

Diagnosed

© 2020 IDERA - ILLUMINATE-301

10

ILLUMINATE-301 Study Objectives

Primary

To compareObjectivethe efficacy,

measured by overall

survival (OS) and ORR, of intratumoral tilsotolimod in combination with ipilimumab vs ipilimumab alone.

Secondary

ObjectivesTo assess other measures of clinical benefit, safety, pharmacokinetics, and patient-reported outcomes,

Exploratory

ObjecTo investigateves

potential biomarkers and the incidence of anti-tilsotolimod antibodies.

© 2020 IDERA - ILLUMINATE-301

11

ILLUMINATE-301

Randomized trial design

Arm A

Patient Stratification

Duration of prior anti-

PD-1 therapy (< 12 or

≥ 12 weeks)

Metastasis stage (M1c

Key Inclusion Criteria

Age ≥ 18 years

Stage III or Stage IV

melanoma

≥ 1 measurable lesion

Randomization

  • Ipilimumab 3 mg/kg

(4 doses: weeks 1, 4, 7, and 10)

  • Treatment Duration: 10 weeks

Primary endpoint family

  • ORR by independent review per RECIST v1.1
  • OS

or other)

accessible for injection

Arm B

No Crossover

Key secondary endpoints

BRAF mutation status

and prior targeted

therapy

BRAF wild type,

mutation positive

with, or without

prior targeted

therapy

ECOG PS ≤ 1

Adequate organ

function

Key Exclusion Criteria

  • Prior TLR agonists
  • Prior ipilimumab*
  • CNS disease

1:1

N ≈ 454

  • Ipilimumab 3 mg/kg
    (4 doses: weeks 2, 5, 8, and 11)
    +

Intratumoral tilsotolimod 8 mg (9 doses: weeks 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 11, 16, 20, and 24

  • Treatment duration: 24 weeks

BMS is providing Idera the ipilimumab for ILLUMINATE-301 free of charge

  • Durable response rate (DRR)
  • Duration of response (DOR)
  • Time to response
  • Progression-freesurvival (PFS)
  • PFS and OS at 1 & 2 years
  • Patient-reportedoutcomes
  • Safety

ipilimumab, i.v.

Arm B

tilsotolimod, i.t.

*Unless in adjuvant setting and completed ≥ 6 months prior to randomization.

i.v., intravenous; i.t., intratumoral; ORR, overall response rate; OS, overall survival

© 2020 IDERA - ILLUMINATE-301

12

ILLUMINATE-301

Enrollment complete

March

2020

Data expected

Q1

2021

© 2020 IDERA - ILLUMINATE-301

13

Reasons to Believe

01 Encouraging Clinical Data

02 Translational Data

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE

14

Reasons to Believe

01 Encouraging Clinical Data

02 Translational Data

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE

15

ILLUMINATE-204

A prelude to 301

Primary Phase 2

Objective

To assess preliminary clinical activity of tilsotolimod in combination with ipilimumab at the recommended phase 2 dose in patients with metastatic melanoma that is not responsive to PD-1 inhibitor therapy, using Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors

(RECIST v1.1).

Key Secondary

To furtherObjectivesassess the safety and tolerability of tilsotolimod in combination with ipilimumab. To assess efficacy of the combination using:

Overall survival (OS)

Duration of response (DoR)and

& disease control rate (DCR).

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA

16

ILLUMINATE-204

Trial design: ipilimumab arm

Patients:

Adults with unresectable or metastatic melanoma

  • Radiologic (RECIST v1.1) or symptomatic progression on or after a PD-1 inhibitor
  • ≥ 21d from most recent anti-PD-1
  • Prior ipilimumab allowed
  • BRAFwt: maximum 2 lines prior systemic therapy
  • BRAFv600: maximum 3 lines prior systemic therapy
  • Ocular melanoma excluded

ipilimumab, i.v.

Predose

1

2

3

5

8

11

tilsotolimod, i.t.

*

Biopsy

24 hr biopsy

Biopsy

Dose-Finding

  • n = 18
  • Tilsotolimod (4, 8, 16, 32 mg) + ipilimumab

Recommended Phase 2 Dose

n1 = 52 (49 efficacy evaluable)

Tilsotolimod 8 mg + ipilimumab

1 includes 8 mg patients from the dose-finding portion of the trial.

- # weeks -

17

23

29

*

*

*

* Indicates disease assessment

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA

17

ILLUMINATE-204 Patient Demographics & Baseline Characteristics

All tilsotolimod + ipilimumab patients (safety population)

Tilsotolimod + Ipilimumab

N = 62

Median Age, Years (Range)

62 (32-91)

Male, n (%)

38

(61.3%)

Race, n (%)

White

56

(90.3%)

Other

6

(9.7%)

Primary Histology, n (%)

Cutaneous

49

(79.0%)

Ocular

0

Mucosal

6

(9.7%)

Other

7 (11.3%)

Tilsotolimod + Ipilimumab

N = 62

Disease Stage, n (%)

IIIA

2

(3.2%)

IIIB

2

(3.2%)

IIIC

14

(22.6%)

IV

44

(71.0%)

IV (M1c)

27

(43.5%)

Visceral Metastases, n (%)

32 (51.6%)

Elevated LDH, n (%)

15 (24.2%)

BRAF Mutation, n (%)

30 (48.4%)

Prior Systemic Therapy, n (%)

PD-(L)1 Inhibitor

62 (100%)

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA

18

ILLUMINATE-204 Final Results

Topline data

Tilsotolimod + Ipilimumab

95% Confidence

(n=49)1

Interval (CI)

Overall Response Rate (CR or PR)

22.4% (11)

11.8 - 36.6%

Disease Control Rate (CR, PR, or SD)

71.4% (35)

56.7 - 83.4%

Median Overall Survival

21.0 months (49)

9.8 - NR2

2 confirmed Complete Responses (CR)

7 of 11 RECIST v1.1 responses durable (> 6 mos.)

Median Duration of Response (DOR) of 11.4

months (95% CI: 3.3 - NR)

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA

2.

49 of 52 subjects had at least 1 post-baseline disease assessment

19

1.

NR: not reached

ILLUMINATE-204 Final Results

Potential for clinically meaningful benefit

Tilsotolimod + Ipilimumab

Ipilimumab Monotherapy:

Post PD-1

(n=49)1

(n=321)2

Overall Response Rate (CR or PR)

22.4% (11)

9.5%

Disease Control Rate (CR, PR, or SD)

71.4% (35)

28.7%

Median Overall Survival

21.0 months (49)

Not available

49 of 52 subjects had at least 1 post-baseline disease assessment

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA1. Weighted average from pooled post-hoc analysis of 6 studies. References available on Slide 9.20 2.

ILLUMINATE-204 Final Results

Overall summary of treatment emergent adverse events (TEAE)

Safety

tilsotolimod + ipilimumab (N=62)1

Subjects reporting at least one Grade 3 or 4 TEAE Subjects reporting at least one Serious TEAE2 Subjects reporting at least one Immune-Related TEAE

Subjects reporting at least one TEAE leading to discontinuation or death

Maximum Severity

Grade 3

Grade 4

  1. (48.4%)
  1. (32.3%)
  1. (25.8%)

0 (0.0%)

  1. (38.7%)
  1. (9.7%)

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA

2. Includes all patients in ipilimumab arm (4, 8, 16, or 32 mg tilsotolimod)

21

1.

Most common serious TEAEs included autoimmune hepatitis, hyponatremia, and hypophysitis (n=2 for each)

ILLUMINATE-204 Summary

Clinical Data Offers Promise for Patients

Median overall survival (OS) of

21 months is

encouraging

and higher than historical datain anti-PD-1 refractory

Response rates (ORR/DCR)

re clinically me ningful

patients

gene ally well-tolerated

The combination appears to be

and does not appear to add immune related toxicity

Tilsotolimod may help

to

ipilimumab

overcome resistance

clinical benefit

support mechanism related to

Translational data

Final 204 data to be presented as a Mini Oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress in September 2020.

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA

22

Reasons to Believe

01 Encouraging Clinical Data

02 Translational Data

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE

23

Robust Translational Program

Analyses from Multiple Biopsies

Evaluate

Single Agent

Immune Activity

(tilsotolimod) Target engagement as

measured by activation of TypeDendriticI interferoncell maturationpathway

Evaluate

Combination

Immune Activity

(tilsotolimod + ipilimumab)

In addition to target engagement &

dendriticT celllpresencematuration:

Presence of Ki67+ T cells

as measuredexpressionby MHC-II

Clonal expansion

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA

24

Induction of

Type I IFN Response

Gene Signature

24 hours post tilsotolimod injection Several inflammation-relatedgenes

were strongly upregulated (p<0.01) Most genes upregulated are part of

Type I IFN pathway (i.e.: IFT1, IFT2, IRF7)

Transporter associated with antigen

processing (TAP1 and TAP2) genes are also highly upregulated

Injected Lesion: 24 hrs vs baseline

ILLUMINATE-204

tilsotolimod + ipilimumab in

anti-PD-1 refractory advanced

melanoma

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA

25

Rapid mDC1 Maturation & Macrophage Influx

24 hours post tilsotolimod injection

Nanostring

% H L A -D R o n m D C 1 c e lls

n=12

1 0 0

8 0

6 0

4 0

2 0

0

Flow cytometry

p=0.07

predose24hr

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA

26

T Cell Activation Gene Signature Profile

CD8 activation induced early in responding patients

n=13

Activation at Week 8 by Nanostring

CXCL9

Pre-dose

Week 8 (C3W1)

CD27

CD3

CD8

Injected

Distant

Injected

Distant

(A)

(B)

CD86

IL12

IL2

TBX21

IFNG

CD80

PD-L1

Source: SITC 2017

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA

27

Presence of Ki67+ T cells

Correlates with tumor regression

% K i6 7 o n C D 8 + T c e lls

1 0 0

8 0

6 0

4 0

2 0

0

Predose

Week 8 (C3W1)

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA

28

Potential to Overcome CTLA-4 Resistance Mechanism

Upregulation of MHC class 1

Responses seen in HLA-ABC* low tumors at baseline (red box)

  • HLA-ABC:human leukocyte antigen; ABC refers to three genes encoding MHC class I

n=13

HLA-CHLA-AHLA-B

GZMB

PRF1

GZMK GZMA GZMM GZMH GNLY

Source: SITC 2017

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA

29

Expanding Clones in the Distant Lesion are Shared with the Injected Lesion

Top 50 clones in the distant lesion of responding patients at Week 8

Clone shared

Yes

between lesions

No

Number = clonal specific change in frequency (Week 8 (C3W1)- predose)

Source: SITC 2017

Circle size reflects the frequency of the clone relative to the other clones present

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA

30

Translational Program

Summary Findings

Tilsotolimod alone results in activation of

Type I interferon

in the injected lesion by 24 hours of drug administration

pathway and maturat

of intratum ral den ritic cells

Observation of

was incorporated into RP2D

(DC)

immune infil ration

selection

Increased

DC maturation

observed in the distant lesion

of responding patients at week 8 with concomitant

Tumor regressioncorrelated with the

increase in

clonal expan

in the tumor

presence of Ki67+

Responses observed in tumors with low HLA-ABC baseline

T- cells

expression, which are

expanding on therapy in responding

resistant to ipilimumab al e

patientsMajor T arecellsharedclonesbetween local/injected and distant /noninjected lesions, indicating that priming/reactivation is to a shared antigen

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA

31

Tilsotolimod

Expansion

Opportunity

Beyond Melanoma

© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY

32

ILLUMINATE-101 Monotherapy Study

Duration of stable disease by tumor type

12 of 35 evaluable patients

(34%) in the dose evaluation cohort and 3 of 16 (19%) in the melanoma cohort had stable disease

© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY

33

Tilsotolimod Induced Rapid Gene Expression Changes in the Tumor Microenvironment, Regardless of Tumor Type

Differential Gene Expression

Differential Gene Expression

In Injected Lesion: 24 hrs vs baseline

In Injected Lesion: 24 hrs vs baseline

ILLUMINATE-204

ILLUMINATE-101

tilsotolimod + ipilimumab

tilsotolimod

in anti-PD-1 refractory

monotherapy in

advanced melanoma

refractory solid tumors

© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY

34

ILLUMINATE-206

Evaluation of tilsotolimod combined with immunotherapy agents for the treatment of solid tumors

Primary Phase 2

First Indication

Multicohort

MSS-CRC

Protocol Design

~140,000 new cases

Part 1:

Individual cohorts for each

High unmet need

tumor type & combination

with ~50,000 deaths.

Cohorts designed with 2 parts

2:

Safety, signal finding

Of total CRC cases, MSS

Randomized,

represents 80-85%

controlled expansion of

(and a higher

Part 1 indications

proportion of deaths)

BMS is providing Idera the ipilimumab and nivolumab for ILLUMINATE-206 free of charge

© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY

35

ILLUMINATE-206 Early Data

Tilsotolimod + nivolumab + ipilimumab in MSS-CRC

Stepwise approach to ipilimumab dosing to monitor safety

profile as efficacy is explored

encouraging initial

Data from first 10 patients showed

per RECIST v1.1

Investigators reported that 6 of the progressing patients had

safety profile along with 1 SD

stability or reduction in size of injected lesions and 6 had

stability or reduction in overall size of uninjected lesions.

to be enrolled

improve

Planned changes in study design intended to

Additional 10 patients

in this patient population include:

Increasing frequency of ipilimumab dosing from Q8W to

pote tial outcomes

Q3W

Limiting the number of allowed prior lines of treatment to 2

or fewer.

Trial may expand further pending data from next set of

patients

© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA

Expanding

Potential Growth

Opportunities

Emerging I/O addressable Moderatetumo s response to cornerstone anti-PD1Goal to increase number of approved settings

~174,000

Tilsotolimod

87%Eligibleprogression

after PD-12

~200,000 Unique

Patients on PD-(L)1

Therapy1

"Cold" tumors not addressable with SignificantcurrentopportunityI/O in tumors with:

Low mutation load Low dendritic cell infiltration

© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY

1. IQVIA Institute. Global Oncology Trends 2019. Parsippany, NJ. 2. Haslam and Prasad. JAMA Network Open. 2019;2(5):e192535.

37

Clinical Collaboration with AbbVie

Further broadens expansion efforts

ABBV-368(OX-40)

+

Tilsotolimod

in Patients with

Recurrent or

Metastatic Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

The study will test three separate treatment arms (n = 69, 23 per arm):

ABBV-368 plus tilsotolimod;

ABBV-368 plus tilsotolimod and nab-paclitaxel (chemotherapy); and

ABBV-368 plus tilsotolimod, nab-paclitaxel, and ABBV-181(anti-PD-1 agonist).

© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY

38

Strong Exclusivity

Three sources of exclusivity for tilsotolimod in the U.S.

Composition of

Method-of-Use

Exclusivity

Covers certain melanoma

Matter Patent

Patent

Provides exclusivity

treatments in combination

until 2030

with therapies targeting

(estimated), inclusive

Est. expiration in

of patent term

CTLA-4,PD-1, or PD-L1

Sept. 2037

extension

Orphan Drug Designation Granted "for treatment of melanomaby theStagesFDAIIb

to IV"

© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY

39

Financials

Financial resources for critical upcoming catalyst and potentially beyond

  • Recently completed private placements
    1. December 2019: up to $97.7M ($10.1M received at closing) o April 2020: up to $20.7M ($5.0M received at closing)
      o July 2020: up to $20.0M ($5.1M received at closing)
  • Including initial recent proceeds, cash runway anticipated into Q2 2021

© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY

40

Near-Term Catalysts

Completion of ILLUMINATE-301 enrollment…………………………………………… Q1 2020

Topline data from ILLUMINATE-204 …………………………………………………….. Q2 2020

Preliminary data (first 10 MSS-CRC patients) from ILLUMINATE-206……………… Q2 2020

  • Data from ILLUMINATE-301……………………………………………………………….. Q1 2021
  • Additional data (second 10 MSS-CRC patients) from ILLUMINATE-206…………..Q2 2021

© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY

41

Thank You

Disclaimer

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 12:08:08 UTC
