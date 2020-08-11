Idera Pharmaceuticals : August 2020 Corporate Overview 4.6 MB
08/11/2020 | 08:09am EDT
Injecting Innovation into
Cancer Immunotherapy
Idera's Investigational TLR9 Agonist Tilsotolimod in Combination
with Checkpoint Inhibitors
Corporate
August 2020 Overview
Forward-Looking Statements & Other Important Cautions
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe
There are a number of important factors that could cause Idera's actual results to
harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal
differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking
securities laws including statements about Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (the
statements, including, without limitation: whether the Company's cash resources
"Company" or "Idera") expectations for, and obligations under, the content
will be sufficient to fund the Company's continuing operations and the further
contained in this presentation. All statements, other than statements of historical
development of the Company's programs; whether interim results from a clinical
fact, included or incorporated in this presentation, including statements regarding
trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results obtained in
the Company's strategy, future operations, collaborations, intellectual property,
preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of the results that will be
cash resources, financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects,
generated in future clinical trials, including in clinical trials in different disease
plans, objectives of management, stockholder value, value growth, commercial
indications; whether products based on Idera's technology will advance into or
and expansion opportunities, market demand, sales projections, possible
through the clinical trial process on a timely basis or at all and receive approval
indications, and clinical trial plans, including enrollment and timing of results, are
from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory
forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates,"
agencies; and if the Company's products receive approval, whether they will be
"plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely,"
successfully distributed and marketed. All forward-looking statements included in
"projects," "continue," "will," "schedule," and "would" and similar expressions are
this presentation are made as of the date hereof, and are expressly qualified in
intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking
their entirety by this cautionary notice and additional risks and uncertainties,
statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are
including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the
predictions based on the Company's current expectations and projections about
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019,
future events and various assumptions. Idera cannot guarantee that it will actually
and otherwise in the Company's filings and reports filed with Securities and
achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking
Exchange Commission. While Idera may elect to do so at some point in the future,
statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-
the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking
looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and
statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any
unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may be beyond Idera's
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events
control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of
or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
the Company to be materially different from future results, performance, or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Injecting Innovation into Cancer Immunotherapy
Idera's investigational TLR9 agonist tilsotolimod in combination with checkpoint inhibitors
© 2020 IDERA -
OVERVIEW
3
•
•
•
•
•
•
Injecting
Innovation into
Cancer Immunotherapy
Near-term value growth driven by tilsotolimod
Phase 3 Trial Enrollment Complete
Encouraging Translational & Phase 2 Data
MSS-CRC Cohort Underway
Collaborations with BMS & AbbVie
Strong Exclusivity Proposition
Financial Flexibility Secured
© 2020 IDERA -
OVERVIEW
4
Tilsotolimod is designed to stimulate the immune system
Administered locally, this may lead to systemic responses and better patient outcomes with checkpoint inhibitors
Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125) is an investigational synthetic oligonucleotide that binds to TLR9. It alters the tumor microenvironment by improving antigen presentation by dendritic cells and macrophages with subsequent proliferation of antigen-specific cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CD8+ T cells) in both injected and non-injected tumors. This results in tumor cell death.
(HAYMAKER, SITC 2017)
© 2020 IDERA -
OVERVIEW
5
Key Attributes of Tilsotolimod
vs Other Therapies Following anti-PD-1
•
Non-viral
•
Single site of
•
No device
injection
•
needed
Total treatment
•
Can be
duration of
6 months
*
administered
into deep lesions
or viscera
(with radiology guidance)
© 2020 IDERA -
OVERVIEW
*For tilsotolimod + ipilimumab combination in ILLUMINATE-301
6
© 2020 IDERA -
ILLUMINATE-301
7
ILLUMINATE-301
A Randomized Phase 3 Study of Tilsotolimod in Combination with Ipilimumab Compared with Ipilimumab Alone in Patients with Advanced Melanoma Following Progression on or After Anti- PD-1 Therapy
© 2020 IDERA -
ILLUMINATE-301
8
High Unmet Medical Need in Metastatic Melanoma for Patients Who Progress After PD-1 Inhibitors
Historical data of 321 patients suggest ipilimumab monotherapy ORR of 9.5% and DCR of 28.7%*
ORR: Overall Response Rate; DCR: Disease Control Rate. Weighted average of above 6 studies. There are three additional studies of n=9, n=8, n=7 respectively: Aya, et al., Future Oncol. 2016;12(23):2683-2688 (ORR=22%); Jacobsoone-Ulrich et al., Melanoma Res. 2016;26(2):153-156 (ORR=50%); Saijo, et al., Tohoku J. Exp. Med., 2019;248:37-43 (ORR=0%).
© 2020 IDERA -
ILLUMINATE-301
N ORR DCR
97 13% 45%
60
4% 16%
47
4% 17%
47 16% 42%
40 10% 18%
30
7% 13%
Reference
Long et al (2016, Nov). Outcomes in patients treated with ipilimumab after pembrolizumab in KEYNOTE-006. Presented at the Society for Melanoma Research 2016 Congress, Boston, MA.
Fujisawa et al. Retrospective study of advanced melanoma patients treated with ipilimumab after nivolumab: Analysis of 60 Japanese patients. J. Dermatol. Sci. 2018;89(1):60-66. Weichenthal et al. Salvage therapy after failure from anti PD- 1 single agent treatment, A Study by the German ADOReg melanoma registry. J. Clin. Oncol. 2019;37:15_suppl,9505. Zimmer et al. Ipilimumab alone or in combination with nivolumab after progression on anti PD-1 therapy in advanced melanoma. Eur. J. Cancer. 2017;75:47-55.
Bowyer et al. Efficacy and toxicity of treatment with the anti- CTLA-4 antibody ipilimumab in patients with metastatic melanoma after prior anti-PD-1 therapy. Br. J.
Cancer. 2016;114(10):1084-1089.
Muto et al. Investigation of clinical factors associated with longer overall survival in advanced melanoma patients treated with sequential ipilimumab. J. Dermatology.
2019;46:498-506.
9
Heading Toward
Our First Commercial
Opportunity
High unmet need in advanced anti-PD1-refractory melanoma patients
U.S. peak year sales estimate > $500 million, if approved
4
American Cancer Society. www.cancer.org/cancer/melanoma-skin-
cancer/about/key-statistics.html. Accessed March 2, 2020.
Watson et al.
1.
2011;65(5):S6 Mooradian and Sullivan.
J.
2019;33(4).
2.
Based on current company forecast through 2030.
Am. Acad. Dermatol.
3.
Cancer
Network.
4.
9,100
Diagnosed
to
11,000
Tilsotolimod
Eligible
70% - 85%
Progression After
PD-1
3
~13% Beyond Localized and Eligible for PD-1
2
100,000 Invasive
Melanoma
1
Diagnosed
© 2020 IDERA -
ILLUMINATE-301
10
ILLUMINATE-301 Study Objectives
Primary
To compare
Objectivethe efficacy,
measured by overall
survival (OS) and ORR, of intratumoral tilsotolimod in combination with ipilimumab vs ipilimumab alone.
Secondary
ObjectivesTo assess other measures of clinical benefit, safety, pharmacokinetics, and patient-reported outcomes,
Exploratory
ObjecTo investigate ves
potential biomarkers and the incidence of anti-tilsotolimod antibodies.
© 2020 IDERA -
ILLUMINATE-301
11
ILLUMINATE-301
Randomized trial design
Arm A
Patient Stratification
•
Duration of prior anti-
PD-1 therapy (< 12 or
•
≥ 12 weeks)
Metastasis stage (M1c
Key Inclusion Criteria
• Age ≥ 18 years
• Stage III or Stage IV
melanoma
• ≥ 1 measurable lesion
(4 doses: weeks 1, 4, 7, and 10)
Treatment Duration: 10 weeks
Primary endpoint family
ORR by independent review per RECIST v1.1
OS
• BRAF mutation status
and prior targeted
therapy
• BRAF wild type,
mutation positive
with, or without
prior targeted
therapy
• ECOG PS ≤ 1
• Adequate organ
function
Key Exclusion Criteria
Prior TLR agonists
Prior ipilimumab*
CNS disease
Ipilimumab 3 mg/kg
(4 doses: weeks 2, 5, 8, and 11)
+
• Intratumoral tilsotolimod 8 mg (9 doses: weeks 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 11, 16, 20, and 24
Treatment duration: 24 weeks
BMS is providing Idera the ipilimumab for ILLUMINATE-301 free of charge
Durable response rate (DRR)
Duration of response (DOR)
Time to response
Progression-freesurvival (PFS)
PFS and OS at 1 & 2 years
Patient-reportedoutcomes
Safety
ipilimumab
, i.v.
Arm B
tilsotolimod
, i.t.
*Unless in adjuvant setting and completed ≥ 6 months prior to randomization.
i.v., intravenous; i.t., intratumoral; ORR, overall response rate; OS, overall survival
© 2020 IDERA -
ILLUMINATE-301
12
ILLUMINATE-301
Enrollment complete
March
2020
Data expected
Q1
2021
© 2020 IDERA -
ILLUMINATE-301
13
Reasons to Believe
01 Encouraging Clinical Data
02 Translational Data
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE
14
Reasons to Believe
01 Encouraging Clinical Data
02 Translational Data
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE
15
ILLUMINATE-204
A prelude to 301
Primary Phase 2
Objective
To assess preliminary clinical activity of tilsotolimod in combination with ipilimumab at the recommended phase 2 dose in patients with metastatic melanoma that is not responsive to PD-1 inhibitor therapy, using Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors
(RECIST v1.1).
Key Secondary
To further
Objectivesassess the safety and tolerability of tilsotolimod in combination with ipilimumab. To assess efficacy of the combination using:
Overall survival (OS)
• Duration of response (DoR) and
• & disease control rate (DCR).
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA
16
ILLUMINATE-204
Trial design: ipilimumab arm
Patients:
Adults with unresectable or metastatic melanoma
Radiologic (RECIST v1.1) or symptomatic progression on or after a PD-1 inhibitor
≥ 21d from most recent anti-PD-1
Prior ipilimumab allowed
BRAFwt: maximum 2 lines prior systemic therapy
BRAF v600: maximum 3 lines prior systemic therapy
Ocular melanoma excluded
ipilimumab
, i.v .
Predose
1
2
3
5
8
11
tilsotolimod,
i.t.
*
Biopsy
24 hr biopsy
Biopsy
Dose-Finding
n = 18
Tilsotolimod (4, 8, 16, 32 mg) + ipilimumab
Recommended Phase 2 Dose
• n 1 = 52 (49 efficacy evaluable)
• Tilsotolimod 8 mg + ipilimumab
1 includes 8 mg patients from the dose-finding portion of the trial.
*
*
*
* Indicates disease assessment
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA
17
ILLUMINATE-204 Patient Demographics & Baseline Characteristics
All tilsotolimod + ipilimumab patients (safety population)
Tilsotolimod + Ipilimumab
N = 62
Median Age, Years (Range)
62 (32-91)
Male, n (%)
38
(61.3%)
Race, n (%)
White
56
(90.3%)
Other
6
(9.7%)
Primary Histology, n (%)
Cutaneous
49
(79.0%)
Ocular
0
Mucosal
6
(9.7%)
Other
7 (11.3%)
Tilsotolimod + Ipilimumab
N = 62
Disease Stage, n (%)
IIIA
2
(3.2%)
IIIB
2
(3.2%)
IIIC
14
(22.6%)
IV
44
(71.0%)
IV (M1c)
27
(43.5%)
Visceral Metastases, n (%)
32 (51.6%)
Elevated LDH, n (%)
15 (24.2%)
BRAF Mutation, n (%)
30 (48.4%)
Prior Systemic Therapy, n (%)
PD-(L)1 Inhibitor
62 (100%)
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA
18
ILLUMINATE-204 Final Results
Topline data
Tilsotolimod + Ipilimumab
95% Confidence
(n=49)
1
Interval (CI)
Overall Response Rate (CR or PR)
22.4% (11)
11.8 - 36.6%
Disease Control Rate (CR, PR, or SD)
71.4% (35)
56.7 - 83.4%
Median Overall Survival
21.0 months (49)
9.8 - NR
2
•
2 confirmed Complete Responses (CR)
•
•
7 of 11 RECIST v1.1 responses durable (> 6 mos.)
Median Duration of Response (DOR) of 11.4
months (95% CI: 3.3 - NR)
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA
2.
49 of 52 subjects had at least 1 post-baseline disease assessment
19
1.
NR: not reached
ILLUMINATE-204 Final Results
Potential for clinically meaningful benefit
Tilsotolimod + Ipilimumab
Ipilimumab Monotherapy:
Post PD-1
(n=49)
1
(n=321)
2
Overall Response Rate (CR or PR)
22.4% (11)
9.5%
Disease Control Rate (CR, PR, or SD)
71.4% (35)
28.7%
Median Overall Survival
21.0 months (49)
Not available
49 of 52 subjects had at least 1 post-baseline disease assessment
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA 1. Weighted average from pooled post-hoc analysis of 6 studies. References available on Slide 9. 20 2.
ILLUMINATE-204 Final Results
Overall summary of treatment emergent adverse events (TEAE)
Safety
tilsotolimod + ipilimumab (N=62)
1
Subjects reporting at least one Grade 3 or 4 TEAE Subjects reporting at least one Serious TEAE
2 Subjects reporting at least one Immune-Related TEAE
Subjects reporting at least one TEAE leading to discontinuation or death
Maximum Severity
Grade 3
Grade 4
(48.4%)
(32.3%)
(25.8%)
0 (0.0%)
(38.7%)
(9.7%)
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA
2. Includes all patients in ipilimumab arm (4, 8, 16, or 32 mg tilsotolimod)
21
1.
Most common serious TEAEs included autoimmune hepatitis, hyponatremia, and hypophysitis (n=2 for each)
ILLUMINATE-204 Summary
Clinical Data Offers Promise for Patients
•
Median overall survival (OS) of
21 months
is
•
encouraging
and higher than historical datain anti-PD-1 refractory
•
Response rates (ORR/DCR)
re clinically me ningful
patients
gene ally well-tolerated
The combination appears to be
•
and does not appear to add immune related toxicity
•
Tilsotolimod may help
to
ipilimumab
overcome resistance
clinical benefit
support mechanism related to
Translational data
Final 204 data to be presented as a Mini Oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress in September 2020.
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA
22
Reasons to Believe
01 Encouraging Clinical Data
02 Translational Data
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE
23
Robust Translational Program
Analyses from Multiple Biopsies
Evaluate
Single Agent
Immune Activity
(tilsotolimod)
Target engagement as
•measured by activation of TypeDendriticI interferoncell maturationpathway
Evaluate
Combination
Immune Activity
(tilsotolimod + ipilimumab)
In addition to target engagement &
dendritic
T celll presencematuration :
Presence of Ki67+ T cells
•
• as measured expressionby MHC-II
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA
24
Induction of
Type I IFN Response
Gene Signature
24 hours post tilsotolimod injection
Several inflammation-related genes
• were strongly upregulated (p<0.01) Most genes upregulated are part of
• Type I IFN pathway (i.e.: IFT1, IFT2, IRF7)
Transporter associated with antigen
• processing (TAP1 and TAP2) genes are also highly upregulated
Injected Lesion: 24 hrs vs baseline
ILLUMINATE-204
tilsotolimod + ipilimumab in
anti-PD-1 refractory advanced
melanoma
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA
25
Rapid mDC1 Maturation & Macrophage Influx
24 hours post tilsotolimod injection
Nanostring
% H L A -D R o n m D C 1 c e lls
n=12
Flow cytometry
p=0.07
predose
24hr
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA
26
T Cell Activation Gene Signature Profile
CD8 activation induced early in responding patients
n=13
Activation at Week 8 by Nanostring
CXCL9
Pre-dose
Week 8 (C3W1)
CD27
CD3
CD8
Injected
Distant
Injected
Distant
(A)
(B)
CD86
IL12
IL2
TBX21
IFNG
CD80
PD-L1
Source: SITC 2017
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA
27
Presence of Ki67+ T cells
Correlates with tumor regression
% K i6 7 o n C D 8
+ T c e lls
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA
28
Potential to Overcome CTLA-4 Resistance Mechanism
Upregulation of MHC class 1
Responses seen in HLA-ABC
* low tumors at baseline (red box)
HLA-ABC:human leukocyte antigen; ABC refers to three genes encoding MHC class I
n=13
HLA-CHLA-AHLA-B
GZMB
PRF1
GZMK GZMA GZMM GZMH GNLY
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA
29
Expanding Clones in the Distant Lesion are Shared with the Injected Lesion
Top 50 clones in the distant lesion of responding patients at Week 8
Clone shared
Yes
between lesions
No
Number = clonal specific change in frequency (Week 8 (C3W1)- predose)
Source: SITC 2017
Circle size reflects the frequency of the clone relative to the other clones present
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA
30
Translational Program
Summary Findings
•
Tilsotolimod alone results in activation of
Type I interferon
•
in the injected lesion by 24 hours of drug administration
pathway and maturat
of intratum ral den ritic cells
Observation of
was incorporated into RP2D
•
(DC)
immune infil ration
selection
Increased
DC maturation
observed in the distant lesion
of responding patients at week 8 with concomitant
Tumor regressioncorrelated with the
increase in
•
clonal expan
in the tumor
presence of Ki67+
•
Responses observed in tumors with low HLA-ABC baseline
T- cells
•
expression, which are
expanding on therapy in responding
resistant to ipilimumab al e
patients
Major T are cellshared clonesbetween local/injected and distant /noninjected lesions, indicating that priming/reactivation is to a shared antigen
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: TRANSLATIONAL DATA
31
Tilsotolimod
Expansion
Opportunity
Beyond Melanoma
© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY
32
ILLUMINATE-101 Monotherapy Study
Duration of stable disease by tumor type
12 of 35 evaluable patients
(34%) in the dose evaluation cohort and 3 of 16 (19%) in the melanoma cohort had stable disease
© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY
33
Tilsotolimod Induced Rapid Gene Expression Changes in the Tumor Microenvironment, Regardless of Tumor Type
Differential Gene Expression
Differential Gene Expression
In Injected Lesion: 24 hrs vs baseline
In Injected Lesion: 24 hrs vs baseline
ILLUMINATE-204
ILLUMINATE-101
tilsotolimod + ipilimumab
tilsotolimod
in anti-PD-1 refractory
monotherapy in
advanced
melanoma
refractory solid tumors
© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY
34
ILLUMINATE-206
Evaluation of tilsotolimod combined with immunotherapy agents for the treatment of solid tumors
Primary Phase 2
First Indication
Multicohort
MSS-CRC
Protocol Design
•
•
~140,000 new cases
Part 1:
Individual cohorts for each
High unmet need
tumor type & combination
with ~50,000 deaths.
Cohorts designed with 2 parts
•
•
2:
Safety, signal finding
Of total CRC cases,
MSS
Randomized,
represents 80-85%
controlled expansion of
(and a higher
Part 1 indications
proportion of deaths)
BMS is providing Idera the ipilimumab and nivolumab for ILLUMINATE-206 free of charge
© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY
35
ILLUMINATE-206 Early Data
Tilsotolimod + nivolumab + ipilimumab in MSS-CRC
•
Stepwise approach to ipilimumab dosing to monitor safety
•
profile as efficacy is explored
encouraging initial
Data from first 10 patients showed
•
per RECIST v1.1
Investigators reported that 6 of the progressing patients had
safety profile along with 1 SD
stability or reduction in size of injected lesions and 6 had
•
stability or reduction in overall size of uninjected lesions.
•
to be enrolled
improve
Planned changes in study design intended to
Additional 10 patients
•
in this patient population include:
Increasing frequency of ipilimumab dosing from Q8W to
pote tial outcomes
•
Q3W
Limiting the number of allowed prior lines of treatment to 2
•
or fewer.
Trial may expand further pending data from next set of
patients
© 2020 IDERA - REASONS TO BELIEVE: CLINICAL DATA
Expanding
Potential Growth
Opportunities
Emerging I/O addressable
Moderatetumo s response to cornerstone anti-PD1 Goal to increase number of approved settings
~174,000
Tilsotolimod
87%
Eligibleprogression
after PD-1
2
~200,000 Unique
Patients on PD-(L)1
Therapy
1
"Cold" tumors not addressable with
Significantcurrent opportunityI/O in tumors with:
Low mutation load Low dendritic cell infiltration
© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY
1. IQVIA Institute. Global Oncology Trends 2019. Parsippany, NJ. 2. Haslam and Prasad. JAMA Network Open. 2019;2(5):e192535.
37
Clinical Collaboration with AbbVie
Further broadens expansion efforts
ABBV-368(OX-40)
+
Tilsotolimod
in Patients with
Recurrent or
Metastatic Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)
The study will test three separate treatment arms (n = 69, 23 per arm):
ABBV-368 plus tilsotolimod;
• ABBV-368 plus tilsotolimod and nab-paclitaxel (chemotherapy); and
• ABBV-368 plus tilsotolimod, nab-paclitaxel, and ABBV-181(anti-PD-1 agonist).
•
© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY
38
Strong Exclusivity
Three sources of exclusivity for tilsotolimod in the U.S.
Composition of
Method-of-Use
Exclusivity
Covers certain melanoma
Matter Patent
Patent
Provides exclusivity
treatments in combination
until 2030
with therapies targeting
(estimated), inclusive
Est. expiration in
of patent term
CTLA-4,PD-1, or PD-L1
Sept. 2037
extension
Orphan Drug Designation
Granted "for treatment of melanoma by the Stages FDA IIb
to IV"
© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY
39
Financials
Financial resources for critical upcoming catalyst and potentially beyond
Recently completed private placements
December 2019: up to $97.7M ($10.1M received at closing) o April 2020: up to $20.7M ($5.0M received at closing) o July 2020: up to $20.0M ($5.1M received at closing)
Including initial recent proceeds, cash runway anticipated into Q2 2021
© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY
40
Near-Term Catalysts
Completion of
ILLUMINATE-301 enrollment…………………………………………… Q1 2020
Topline data from
ILLUMINATE-204 …………………………………………………….. Q2 2020
Preliminary data (first 10 MSS-CRC patients) from
ILLUMINATE-206……………… Q2 2020
Data from ILLUMINATE-301……………………………………………………………….. Q1 2021
Additional data (second 10 MSS-CRC patients) from ILLUMINATE-206…………..Q2 2021
© 2020 IDERA - EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY
41
Disclaimer
Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 12:08:08 UTC
Latest news on IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC
Sales 2020
-
-
-
Net income 2020
-32,8 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
11,9 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-2,43x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
78,1 M
78,1 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
36
Free-Float
74,6%
Chart IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
7,60 $
Last Close Price
2,22 $
Spread / Highest target
350%
Spread / Average Target
242%
Spread / Lowest Target
125%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.