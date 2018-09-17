Log in
IDEX : Biometrics announces landmark world’s first order of biometric fingerprint sensors for payment cards

09/17/2018 | 03:03pm CEST

HOME / NEWSROOM / IDEX Biometrics announces landmark world's first order of biometric fingerprint sensors for payment cards

Oslo, Norway, 17 September 2018: IDEX Biometrics (IDEX ASA) the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has achieved a world-first with the receipt of a production order of biometric fingerprint sensors for payment cards. IDEX Biometrics expects to start shipping against the order in the third quarter of 2018 and expects additional orders to follow.
Stan Swearingen, CEO of IDEX Biometrics comments, 'We are incredibly proud to have reached this very important milestone with our strategic partner. The order marks the start of the industrialization phase for biometric cards, and is the result of years of dedication and hard work and is validation of IDEX's leadership position in this very innovative market'.
Together with its ecosystem partners, IDEX Biometrics has for years taken a leading role in advancing the development of biometric enabled cards and supporting solutions. The partner has completed several end-user trials of biometric cards, receiving positive feedback on the convenience, security, and ease of use.
The market for biometric cards has significant momentum attracting strong interest from both consumers and issuers. IDEX Biometrics is working with a range of customers who are integrating IDEX's fingerprint sensors and biometric modules into both contact-based and contactless cards. Together with its customers, IDEX Biometrics is working to bring simple, secure and personal identification and authentication to all.

Contact:
Henrik Knudtzon, CFO,
+47 9302 2827, henrik.knudtzon@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics, also known as IDEX ASA (OSE: IDEX), is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

IDEX ASA published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 13:02:03 UTC
