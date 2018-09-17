IDEX : Biometrics announces landmark world’s first order of biometric fingerprint sensors for payment cards

Oslo, Norway, 17 September 2018: IDEX Biometrics (IDEX ASA) the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has achieved a world-first with the receipt of a production order of biometric fingerprint sensors for payment cards. IDEX Biometrics expects to start shipping against the order in the third quarter of 2018 and expects additional orders to follow.

Stan Swearingen, CEO of IDEX Biometrics comments, 'We are incredibly proud to have reached this very important milestone with our strategic partner. The order marks the start of the industrialization phase for biometric cards, and is the result of years of dedication and hard work and is validation of IDEX's leadership position in this very innovative market'.

Together with its ecosystem partners, IDEX Biometrics has for years taken a leading role in advancing the development of biometric enabled cards and supporting solutions. The partner has completed several end-user trials of biometric cards, receiving positive feedback on the convenience, security, and ease of use.

The market for biometric cards has significant momentum attracting strong interest from both consumers and issuers. IDEX Biometrics is working with a range of customers who are integrating IDEX's fingerprint sensors and biometric modules into both contact-based and contactless cards. Together with its customers, IDEX Biometrics is working to bring simple, secure and personal identification and authentication to all.

Contact:

Henrik Knudtzon, CFO,

+47 9302 2827, henrik.knudtzon@idexbiometrics.com

