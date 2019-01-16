HOME/ NEWSROOM / IDEX Biometrics at APSCA Digital Commerce Asia Pacific 2019

Oslo, Norway - 16 January 2019 - IDEX Biometrics (IDEX ASA) the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is attending the APSCA Digital Commerce Asia Pacific event, being held in Kuala Lumper, Malaysia, from Wednesday 23rd to Thursday 24th January.

IDEX Biometrics will be attending and will be available to demonstrate their biometric fingerprint technologies being used within a dual-interface smart card for payments.

2018, particularly the second half of the year, was an exciting time for IDEX Biometrics. IDEX celebrated achieving a world-first, a production order for their biometric fingerprint sensors for use in a contact based smart card for payments and announced that a financial institution in Asia had commenced a pilot to test dual-interface biometric cards manufactured by Feitian Technologies Co. LTD ('Feitian') featuring IDEX's technologies.

In the last quarter of 2018 IDEX made several further announcements including collaborations with Visionox, to develop fingerprint sensors with integrated displays, and with Shenzhen Excelsecu Data Technology Co., Ltd to develop battery-less dual-interface biometric cards with display. Other new partnerships include XH Smart Tech, Chutian Dragon Co., Ltd and CEC Huada Electronic Design Co., Ltd.

Hunter Hu, Sales Director and Grace Yang, Business Development Director, are looking forward to speaking with other delegates. If you are interested in meeting IDEX during Digital Commerce Asia Pacific, please contact Steffi Beeck, Events Manager, IDEX Biometrics at steffi.beeck@idexbiometrics.com

The IDEX team is also happy to speak to the media during the event, please contact the IDEX PR agency, Berkeley Communications at idex@berkeleypr.com .

Contact:

Henrik Knudtzon, CFO,

+47 9302 2827, henrik.knudtzon@idexbiometrics.com

About APSCA's DIGITAL COMMERCE ASIA PACIFICOn 23-24 January 2019, APSCA will organize Digital Commerce Asia Pacific at the Renaissance Convention Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The objective of this industry event is to explore which of the two roadmaps now driving retail payments in Asia - fintech or card-based payments - will achieve the greatest success in expanding the e-payments business?​ Digital Commerce Asia Pacific includes a focused expo of latest solutions for e-payments and digital commerce featuring: emerging technologies for both card-based and fintech payments ecosystems; real-time, mobile QR and contactless payments products; e-payments acceptance solutions for card, contactless and mobile QR; and latest innovations in retail payments and commerce. The exposition will enable payment services providers and technology companies to demonstrate their retail payments and acceptance solutions to delegates from regulators, banks, e-payments companies and retailers.

For more information visit www.apsca.org/events/dcap2018/info

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics, with legal name IDEX ASA (OSE: IDEX), is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics