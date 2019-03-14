Log in
03/14 02:00:44 pm
3.7780 NOK   +2.38%
02/27IDEX : Registration of share capital increase in IDEX
AQ
02/27IDEX ASA : Mandatory Notice of Trade in IDEX – Incentive Subscription
PU
02/27IDEX : Fourth quarter and preliminary year-end 2018 results
PU
IDEX : Biometrics at Money20/20 Asia 2019

03/14/2019 | 09:39am EDT

HOME/ NEWSROOM / IDEX Biometrics at Money20/20 Asia 2019

Oslo, Norway - 14 March 2019 - IDEX Biometrics (IDEX ASA) the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is attending the Money20/20 Asia event, being held in Singapore, from Tuesday 19th to Thursday 21st March.

IDEX Biometrics will be attending and will be available to demonstrate their biometric fingerprint technologies being used within a dual-interface smart card for payments.

2018, particularly the second half of the year, was an exciting time for IDEX Biometrics. IDEX celebrated achieving a world-first, a production order for their biometric fingerprint sensors for use in a contact based smart card for payments and announced that a financial institution in Asia had commenced a pilot to test dual-interface biometric cards manufactured by Feitian Technologies Co. LTD ('Feitian') featuring IDEX's technologies.

In the first quarter of 2019 IDEX made several further announcements including a partnership with Goldpac to launch dual-interface biometric smart cards to customers in China and beyond.

Hunter Hu, Sales Director is looking forward to speaking with other delegates. If you are interested in meeting IDEX during Money20/20 Asia, please contact Steffi Beeck, Events Manager, IDEX Biometrics at steffi.beeck@idexbiometrics.com

The IDEX team is also happy to speak to the media during the event, please contact the IDEX PR agency, Berkeley Communications at idex@berkeleypr.com.

Contact:
Henrik Knudtzon, CFO, +47 9302 2827, henrik.knudtzon@idexbiometrics.com

About Money20/20 Founded in 2011, Money20/20 creates destination events where the most innovative people in payments, FinTech and the broader financial services industry connect. Famed for their high-impact networking, the USA edition, held in Las Vegas (October), and Europe edition, held in Amsterdam (June), are widely considered unmissable by the industry they serve. Money20/20 debuted its APAC edition in Singapore in March 2018 and expanded to Hangzhou, China in November 2018. Money20/20 is the space where the industry's smartest visionaries and innovators come together to create the future of money. Money20/20 is an Ascential event.

For more information visit https://asia.money2020.com/

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics, legal name IDEX ASA (OSE: IDEX), is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

Disclaimer

IDEX ASA published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 13:38:06 UTC
