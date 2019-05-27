Log in
IDEX : Biometrics at Seamless Asia

05/27/2019 | 04:29am EDT

HOME/ NEWSROOM / IDEX Biometrics at Seamless Asia

Oslo, Norway - 27 May 2019 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is looking forward to the 2019 Seamless Asia events being held at the Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore from Wednesday 26th June to Thursday 27th June.

IDEX will be attending and will be available to demonstrate their biometric fingerprint technologies being used within a dual-interface smart card for payments.

The IDEX team, VP for Sales, Asia Pacific, Hunter Hu and Director of Business Development, Asia Pacific, Grace Yang are looking forward to speaking with other delegates. If you are interested in meeting the IDEX Biometrics team during Seamless Asia please contact the team at sales@idexbiometrics.com.

The IDEX team is also happy to speak to the media during the event please contact the IDEX Biometrics PR agency, Berkeley Communications at idex@berkeleypr.com.

Contact:
Sally Fraser, Global Head of Marketing Communications
sally.fraser@idexbiometrics.com

About Seamless Asia
For more information visit https://www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/seamless/index.stm

About IDEX Biometrics ASA:
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX), is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA is traded on the Oslo stock exchange under the ticker IDEX.

Disclaimer

IDEX ASA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 08:28:05 UTC
