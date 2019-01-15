Log in
IDEX ASA (IDEX)
01/15 04:00:10 am
3.45 NOK   +0.15%
IDEX : Biometrics becomes a member of Fintech Association of Japan

01/15/2019 | 03:59am EST

HOME/ NEWSROOM / IDEX Biometrics becomes a member of Fintech Association of Japan

Oslo, Norway - 15 January 2019 - IDEX Biometrics (IDEX ASA) the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, reinforces its commitment to the Japanese market by signing as a member of the Fintech Association of Japan.

The Fintech Association of Japan promotes open innovation in the Japanese Fintech industry by creating networking opportunities for its members, researching emerging market trends, and cooperating with domestic, international, and government organizations. The Association promotes the Japanese Fintech ecosystem abroad and encourages the exchange of information internationally. Fintech startups take initiatives in the Fintech Association of Japan on the social significance of accelerating the development of innovation for users through actively engaging with Japanese leading firms.

Together with its customers and partners, IDEX Biometrics is working to bring simple, secure and personal identification and authentication to all.

Contact:
Henrik Knudtzon, CFO,
+47 9302 2827, henrik.knudtzon@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics, also known as IDEX ASA (OSE: IDEX), is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics.

Disclaimer

IDEX ASA published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 08:58:03 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 35,0 M
EBIT 2018 -239 M
Net income 2018 -240 M
Finance 2018 76,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 51,4x
EV / Sales 2019 5,50x
Capitalization 1 875 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley A. Swearingen Chief Executive Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Henrik Knudtzon Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Sweeney Senior Vice President-Engineering
Fred Benkley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEX ASA13.51%220
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%31 491
AMPHENOL0.59%24 251
CORNING INCORPORATED-0.53%23 756
HEXAGON3.14%16 394
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%14 009
