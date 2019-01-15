HOME/ NEWSROOM / IDEX Biometrics becomes a member of Fintech Association of Japan

Oslo, Norway - 15 January 2019 - IDEX Biometrics (IDEX ASA) the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, reinforces its commitment to the Japanese market by signing as a member of the Fintech Association of Japan.

The Fintech Association of Japan promotes open innovation in the Japanese Fintech industry by creating networking opportunities for its members, researching emerging market trends, and cooperating with domestic, international, and government organizations. The Association promotes the Japanese Fintech ecosystem abroad and encourages the exchange of information internationally. Fintech startups take initiatives in the Fintech Association of Japan on the social significance of accelerating the development of innovation for users through actively engaging with Japanese leading firms.

Together with its customers and partners, IDEX Biometrics is working to bring simple, secure and personal identification and authentication to all.

Contact:

Henrik Knudtzon, CFO,

+47 9302 2827, henrik.knudtzon@idexbiometrics.com

