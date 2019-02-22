Idex : Disclosure of shareholding in IDEX

IDEX ASA issues this notice on behalf of Charles Street International Holdings Limited ('CSIHL')

Reference is made to IDEX's notice 30 January 2019 about issue of 53,437,500 new shares. CSIHL took part in the private placement and acquired 2,069,375 shares at NOK 4.00 per share. Following the issue, CSIHL will have a combined holding of 59,623,073 shares which represents 9.98% of the expanded number of shares and votes in IDEX.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.