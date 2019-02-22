Log in
IDEX ASA    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX ASA

(IDEX)
News 
Official Publications

Idex : Disclosure of shareholding in IDEX

02/22/2019

IDEX ASA issues this notice on behalf of Charles Street International Holdings Limited ('CSIHL')

Reference is made to IDEX's notice 30 January 2019 about issue of 53,437,500 new shares. CSIHL took part in the private placement and acquired 2,069,375 shares at NOK 4.00 per share. Following the issue, CSIHL will have a combined holding of 59,623,073 shares which represents 9.98% of the expanded number of shares and votes in IDEX.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

IDEX ASA published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 07:55:06 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 4,00 M
EBIT 2018 -240 M
Net income 2018 -243 M
Finance 2018 76,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 487x
EV / Sales 2019 39,9x
Capitalization 2 025 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,40  NOK
Spread / Average Target 45%
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley A. Swearingen Chief Executive Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Henrik Knudtzon Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Sweeney Senior Vice President-Engineering
Fred Benkley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEX ASA22.57%235
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%32 937
AMPHENOL14.40%27 865
CORNING INCORPORATED14.73%27 269
HEXAGON16.32%17 994
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%15 306
