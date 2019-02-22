Idex : Invitation to IDEX's Presentation and Webcast of the Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018

HOME/ NEWSROOM / Invitation to IDEX's Presentation and Webcast of the Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018

IDEX ASA will release its results for the fourth quarter and preliminary results for the full year 2018 on Wednesday 27 February 2019. The company will host a presentation at the Vika Atrium Conference Centre in Oslo at 09:00 CET. Management will be represented by CEO Stan Swearingen and CFO Henrik Knudtzon.

The presentation will be broadcasted live and the link to the webcast is available here:

https://www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/webcasts/

IDEX's interim report for the fourth quarter of 2018 will be available from the company's website www.idex.no and the Oslo Børs, www.newsweb.no from about 07:00 CET on Wednesday 27 February 2019.

Contact

Stuart Hunt, Head of IR,

+44 1276 534 632, stuart.hunt@idexbiometrics.com

