IDEX ASA

(IDEX)
Idex : Invitation to IDEX's Presentation and Webcast of the Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018

02/22/2019 | 02:56am EST

Invitation to IDEX's Presentation and Webcast of the Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018

IDEX ASA will release its results for the fourth quarter and preliminary results for the full year 2018 on Wednesday 27 February 2019. The company will host a presentation at the Vika Atrium Conference Centre in Oslo at 09:00 CET. Management will be represented by CEO Stan Swearingen and CFO Henrik Knudtzon.

The presentation will be broadcasted live and the link to the webcast is available here:

https://www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/webcasts/

IDEX's interim report for the fourth quarter of 2018 will be available from the company's website www.idex.no and the Oslo Børs, www.newsweb.no from about 07:00 CET on Wednesday 27 February 2019.

Contact

Stuart Hunt, Head of IR,

+44 1276 534 632, stuart.hunt@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics, legal name IDEX ASA (OSE: IDEX), is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

IDEX ASA published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 07:55:06 UTC
