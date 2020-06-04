Log in
IDEX Biometrics : Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX Biometrics – 18 May 2020

06/04/2020 | 10:21am EDT

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 18 May 2020 to issue 357,300 incentive subscription rights to employees in the IDEX group. The grant was made under the company's 2020 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the annual general meeting on 15 May 2020. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 1.63 per share. The subscription rights vest by 25% per year over four years and expire on 15 May 2025. Following the grant there are 57,453,193 subscription rights outstanding in IDEX.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D'Antilio, Chief financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 197 827 31344

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

IDEX ASA published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 14:20:03 UTC
